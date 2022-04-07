Cookbook review: Partners in food and friendship

Each discovered a “passion for the culinary” early in life. Mortimer’s grandmother taught her the “proper” way to dice an onion and pack a pierogi; Erickson learned the “correct” techniques for making a recipe in a church-basement cooking class she signed up for in fourth grade. Both pushed beyond those rigid rules as they refined their palates and their love for cooking and entertaining grew.

As young moms, they started food blogs, and eventually realized how much more fun it would be to work together. In 2013, they joined forces in creating The Modern Proper, with the premise of redefining “proper” and “hospitality” as it pertained to modern homemakers like themselves. Initially they focused not only on food, but also decor and DIY crafts. As their kids grew older and their lives busier, they gradually phased out the glue guns and elaborate party menus in favor of simpler weeknight fare.