Cookbook review: Old grains, new tastes

Her dad, Jeff Zimmerman, told her about his idea of restarting the long-shuttered Hayden Flour Mills in her hometown of Tempe, Arizona. He wasn’t interested in restoring its iconic silos. Rather, he wanted to use the power of the Salt River to stone-grind grains as Charles Hayden had done when he founded the mills in 1874.

Having grown up on a diversified farm in North Dakota, Jeff Zimmerman had witnessed modern seed varieties engineered for industrial roller milling eclipse the old grains on his family farm. He wanted to find out if those mass-market methods were to blame for the bland loaves Americans had grown accustomed to.