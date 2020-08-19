Cookbook review: Melting-pot meals from an Israeli kitchen

For those who’ve never visited Danielle Renov’s popular blog, Peas, Love and Carrots, or are not yet one of her 60,000-plus Instagram followers, the first recipe in her new cookbook speaks volumes. It’s for challah, a recipe she started working with when she was 18, and has been tweaking ever since to make the dough as versatile and approachable as possible. She supplies tips for achieving maximum fluffiness, topping ideas both savory and sweet, and instructions for freezing and thawing.

Just as importantly, she explains, is its significance to her as one of the three mitzvos (blessings) granted specifically to women. She understands why making challah can feel daunting to a novice baker, “and so I created this recipe to overcome that.”