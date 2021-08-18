Cookbook Review: Meals without borders

The sunny days of swimming in turquoise seawater and feasting on lemon-doused fish kebabs and syrup-drenched pistachio baklava, she writes, felt a world away from the industrial English city where they lived. Yet the entire family found comfort in a culture similar to the one they’d left behind in their native Iran.

Many of their relatives and friends had embarked on harrowing journeys to escape the political turmoil in their homeland. Some took temporary refuge in her parents’ West Midlands house. Those memories led Khan into activism — first as a human rights campaigner, and later as a food and travel writer. She is particularly passionate about telling stories of people displaced from their communities who use cooking to retain their identity.