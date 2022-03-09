Cookbook review: Master the stir-fry and beyond

Then I received a copy of “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” (Norton, $50), the much-anticipated follow-up to food science guru J. Kenji López-Alt’s 2015 best-selling tome, “The Food Lab.” In the introduction, he explains how a flat-bottomed wok works fine on a small electric burner so long as you cook in relatively small batches. That tidbit gave me the push I needed to get wokking.

I test-drove my purchase with Chinese-American Kung Pao Chicken, following the clear and entertaining instructions that have won López-Alt legions of fans on YouTube and in the New York Times where he’s a columnist. The results came impressively close to my favorite take-out in about a half-hour.