Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Cookbook review: Master the stir-fry and beyond

"The Wok: Recipes and Techniques" by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton, $50)

Credit: Norton

caption arrowCaption
"The Wok: Recipes and Techniques" by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton, $50)

Credit: Norton

Credit: Norton

AJC BOOKS FOR HOME COOKS
By Susan Puckett / For the AJC
52 minutes ago
‘The Wok: Recipes and Techniques’ by J. Kenji López-Alt (Norton, $50)

A few weeks ago, I dropped in at my neighborhood Asian market to buy a few condiments. I left with a new wok. I’d resisted this investment for years due to lack of storage space and a gas range I assumed was a prerequisite for serious stir-frying.

Then I received a copy of “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” (Norton, $50), the much-anticipated follow-up to food science guru J. Kenji López-Alt’s 2015 best-selling tome, “The Food Lab.” In the introduction, he explains how a flat-bottomed wok works fine on a small electric burner so long as you cook in relatively small batches. That tidbit gave me the push I needed to get wokking.

I test-drove my purchase with Chinese-American Kung Pao Chicken, following the clear and entertaining instructions that have won López-Alt legions of fans on YouTube and in the New York Times where he’s a columnist. The results came impressively close to my favorite take-out in about a half-hour.

ExploreCookbook reviews

“The Wok,” López-Alt writes, began as a single chapter in “The Food Lab.” He made such a convincing case of the tool’s versatility that his editor advised cutting it from the manuscript to expand into its own book. At 658 pages, it’s an opus in itself, beginning with a guide to buy and care for woks, and detailed descriptions of wok-friendly pantry ingredients. Subsequent chapters cover techniques for stir-frying, pan-frying, deep-frying, simmering and braising, along with rice and noodle know-how and myriad sauces and sides.

Recipes cover all the Asian favorites (Moo Shu Pork, Bibimbap) plus innovative riffs (Noodles with Thai Basil and Peanut Pesto, Tempura with Gochugaru Yogurt Ranch Dressing). I want to make them all.

I still haven’t figured out a place to store it. Maybe it’s already where it belongs: on top of the stove, ready to spring into action.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
RECIPE: Cider rules for steamed mussels
22m ago
Stock Up: Three ways to sweeten your spring
23h ago
Made in Georgia: Cocktail’s popularity gave birth to Atlanta bottled syrup business
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top