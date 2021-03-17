COOKBOOK REVIEW: Making meals that feel like a hug

“I love it because everyone kind of melts when I ask it and they always have a good story,” she explains in her latest book. Turshen’s skills as a self-taught cook and attentive listener led her to collaborate with Gwyneth Paltrow and various high-profile chefs on their cookbooks before authoring bestselling titles of her own. Her paean to leftovers, “Now and Again,” was named Amazon’s Best Cookbook of 2018. Its follow-up is just as practical, but more personal.

“Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food” (Harper Collins, $32.50) largely centers on the dishes she shares daily with her wife, Grace, at home in the Hudson Valley, and the ones they help prepare weekly as volunteers for a nonprofit that delivers meals to homebound residents.