Cookbook review: Make peace with your inner food critic

It’s rare, and refreshing, to come across such a candid admission by a cookbook author who has built a career preaching the joys of home cooking. Brown’s previous book, “Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day” became a New York Times bestseller. Yet after its launch, she fell into a deep depression. Fear of failing to meet her own high standards — in and out of the kitchen — had always been a struggle. A difficult pregnancy, followed by the challenges of new motherhood, took those feelings of inadequacy to a new low.

Years of therapy and introspection eventually helped her make peace with those inner critics and learn to love cooking again. She shares the stories, strategies and recipes that got her there in “Good Enough. A Cookbook: Embracing the Joys of Imperfection and Practicing Self-Care in the Kitchen” (Workman, $19.95).