Cookbook review: Love in the language of food

Take her story about Sue’s Magical Chicken Soup — the seed that planted the idea of writing a whole book about “the tangle of emotions and memories we collect over a lifetime of eating, cooking and being cooked for.”

That soup, she writes, takes her back to when her mother was hospitalized with cancer and refusing all food. Nothing worked, until her friend Sue brought her a batch of homemade soup. One spoonful at a time, she began to eat again. Eight years later, her mom remains convinced Sue’s soup saved her life —as much for the comfort it brought as for whatever nutrients it might have possessed.