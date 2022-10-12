Cookbook review: Meals from scratch, designed for speed

Making use of downtime in this way can save you time in the long run if you’re fairly swift with a knife. But if you’d rather get a head start with the chopping, you can easily check off the “blue” steps first and use those idle moments however you like.

Whichever method you choose, you should feel relaxed and unstressed by the time you sit down to Seared Pork Chops with Apples and Onions, Gooey Stovetop Lasagna, Stir-Fried Curried Chickpeas with Two-Tone Potatoes, or any of the hundreds of other possibilities offered in these pages.

All support Bittman’s original thesis: For a lifetime of nourishment without stress, think minimal.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

