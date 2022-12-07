Cookbook review: Cozy cooking with a family and a flock

Explore More cookbook reviews

“Home is Where the Eggs Are” revolves around the meals and snacks that fill a typical week on the family farm — some whipped up between nap times or at the end of a workday, others on lazy weekends with toddler participation. Her innovations meld elements of her Chinese and Jewish heritage, her husband’s Scandinavian ancestry, her early exposure to big-city cuisines, and the realities of rural living and family feeding.

You’ll find recipes for Seedy Halva Fairy Toast, Lefse Tot Breakfast Tacos, Chicken and Stars Soup (with made-from-scratch egg noodle “stars”), Crispy Coconut Rice with Shrimp, and Sweet Potato and Black Bean Freezer Burritos in a chapter of “handhelds” designed for the contemporary farmer’s lunchbox.

In the sweets chapter, tiny helping hands help her unleash nonpareils onto Jam-Filled Sprinkle Cookies, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies, and The Official Family Cake that can be baked in layers for a party or as cupcakes for any day.

With warmth, wit and helpful instruction, she makes it all sound like delicious fun for everyone — messes and all.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

