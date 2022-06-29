Cookbook review: High times, fun food and country-store memories

Hereford opened Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans’ Irish Channel neighborhood in 2016 with friends from the restaurants he worked at when he settled into the Big Easy after college. Food & Wine and GQ magazines both deemed the funky counter-service joint one of the most important restaurants of the decade. Food & Wine later listed Hereford’s newer breakfast spot, Molly’s Rise and Shine, a Best New Restaurant in America.

The fun-loving energy that fuels his restaurants reveals itself in recipes that blend nostalgia and humor with serious culinary chops: Gas Station Tostadas, Collard Green Sandwiches, and Slow-Cooked Lamb Necks with Fixings on Roti Paratha.

If you’re hankering for a quick dessert to challenge your palate, try his Cheese-Its and Peanuts on Ice Cream. The title says it all.

Weird? Delicious? Would I make it again? Yes, yes, and yes.

