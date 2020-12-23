COOKBOOK REVIEW: Good eating, flavored with family memories

As the daughter of the famed cookbook editor Maria Guarnaschelli, the New York chef and Food Network celebrity was weaned on recipe tests from the manuscripts of some of the country’s foremost cookbook authors. Her food-loving dad filled in with meals tapping into his Neapolitan roots.

No wonder, then, that she would eventually head to Paris for culinary training, before returning to New York to cook at some of the city’s top restaurants. Since then, she’s opened her own successful Manhattan restaurant, Butter, and several others, won an “Iron Chef” championship, and been a frequent host and judge on many other cooking programs.