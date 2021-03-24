COOKBOOK REVIEW: Ease your way into healthier eating

Explore More cookbook reviews

That feeling comes through in the photographs that precede the vibrant, streamlined recipes in “Super Natural Simple: Whole-Food, Vegetarian Recipes for Real Life” (Ten Speed Press, $28). Branches bursting with bright red pomegranate blossoms cast shadows against a blank stucco wall on the opening page; a calming ocean view from a near-empty California beach accompanies a listing of chapter titles for Make-Ahead Breakfasts, Weeknight Noodles, One-Bowl Bakes and the like. The bestselling author/photographer lays out her culinary strategy next to a portrait of her standing barefoot at the stove of her spare and spotless kitchen, with her cocker spaniel looking on.

It’s an aesthetic familiar to the fans who have been following Swanson since she launched her vegetarian cooking blog, 101 Cookbooks, two decades ago. Since then, she’s produced five cookbooks including two James Beard Award winners — each staying true to the laid-back, plant-based cooking style and quietly seductive photographs that made her an internet star. Her latest, a softcover, is her most practical yet.