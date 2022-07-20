Cookbook review: Crafty ways with a kitchen knife and glue gun

She channels that enthusiasm into her website, FromScratchWithMaria.com, and spots on the Hallmark Channel show “Home & Family,” where she demonstrates cooking and crafting projects for every occasion — and non-occasion. In “Everyday Celebrations from Scratch” (Harper Horizon, $29.99), she categorizes her recipes and DIY tutorials into chapters that reflect “areas of our lives that are perfect for a touch of jollification.” For her, that means weeknight meals, family, friendship, sports and seasons.

You’ll find tutorials for making pasta and meatballs in the spirit of her Italian ancestors, along with one for paper plate art using dried pasta, food coloring and school glue. For a book club, she suggests presenting guests with personalized bookmarks along with Chai Tea Latte Cupcakes topped with piped chocolate butterflies. And for a backyard campout, she shows how to stuff ingredients for s’mores into banana “boats” to wrap in foil and grill over a bonfire.