Southern hospitality made easy

A ninth-generation Southerner, Lang grew up in South Georgia, “where hospitality was just a way of life, not necessarily a concept, that defined who I am in the way that I entertain and care for others.”

She offered these tips for those of us who could use some guidance in making our own home gatherings more relaxing, festive — and frequent!

Don’t feel obligated to cook. Set up a basic bar with snacks — maybe something simple you make yourself, like roasted pecans or cheese wafers (see recipe below) — and serve takeout for everything else.

Make the most of small spaces. A coffee table with cushions can serve as a dining table. “Handled trays make any lap an instant table,” she said. “A folding TV tray is one of the best small-space entertaining tools you can have. It can become anything ... a serving piece, a bar, or an intimate table for two.”

Don’t fret if your house isn’t spotless. Focus on the places where untidiness likely will be most noticeable: the bathroom and the kitchen. “Wipe down the kitchen counters, clean as you cook, and take out the trash,” Lang said, “but don’t wash dishes once the party starts — guests will think they need to help.”

Arrange serving pieces for a buffet the night before. Label them with tags, to help you remember which recipes go with each. Set two stacks of plates at one end of the table as a visual cue to indicate two lines for serving. Place flatware rolled in napkins at the end of the line for easy grabbing. Serve drinks separate from the food, so guests won’t have to manage their glasses while they fix their plates.

Candles add a lovely glow, but ... avoid scented ones that might compete with the aroma of the food or cause problems for guests with allergies. At the dinner table, choose candles that aren’t directly at eye level, so the light isn’t shining in guests’ eyes.

Be a gracious guest. Thank the host with a bottle of wine, or one of Lang’s favorite alternatives: luxury soap, pretty dish towels, outdoor insect-repellent candles, coffee beans, or homemade preserves or pickles. And, she added, be sure to send a thank-you note afterward — preferably handwritten on stationery.

TWO-PEPPER BLUE CHEESE WAFERS

Cocktail hour always needs a little bite of something cheesy and crispy. Gorgonzola, black pepper and a pinch of cayenne pepper make for a fun twist on a classic Southern cheese straw. Make the dough the day before, and bake the wafers the morning of the party.

Two-Pepper Blue Cheese Wafers ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

7 ounces Gorgonzola blue cheese, crumbled, at room temperature

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for sprinkling

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1½ cups all-purpose flour Combine the butter, blue cheese, black and cayenne peppers and flour in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Process until the mixture forms a dough.

Shape the dough into a log about 12 inches long. Wrap it in plastic wrap; chill 3 to 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut the log into ⅓-inch-thick slices. Place them 2 inches apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Sprinkle with additional black pepper.

Bake, in batches, for 18 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool on the pans for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and cool completely, about 20 minutes. Makes about 32 wafers. Nutritional information Per serving: Per wafer: 73 calories (percent of calories from fat, 62), 2 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 72 milligrams sodium Per wafer: 73 calories (percent of calories from fat, 62), 2 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 72 milligrams sodium

Recipe from “Y’all Come Over: Charming Your Guests With New Recipes, Heirloom Treasures, and True Southern Hospitality.”

