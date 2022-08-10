Cookbook review: Country comforts to savor anywhere

“The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook: Sweet and Savory Comfort Food from America’s Favorite Rural Bakery” (Potter, $28) includes vegetarian Beetloaf Sandwiches, his mother’s sour cream coffee cake, and other customer favorites that wouldn’t fit in the first volume.

There are also recipes for soups, stews, main dishes, sides, condiments and all manner of desserts. Hunger-inducing photographs of Peach Hand Pies, Aunt Molly’s Brunswick Stew, and ginger-packed Lexington Bourbon Cake interspersed with soothing pastoral scenes and cozy farmhouse interiors draw us into Noyes’s evocative prose.

As the celebrated chronicler of Appalachian foodways Ronni Lundy puts it in the foreword, Noyes has produced not just a cookbook, but “a manual to tell you exactly how to fill your tummy while restoring your soul.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

