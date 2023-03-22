Cookbook review: Hometown flavors from another view

Boudy understood. She’s well aware of the lingering hurt left by caricatures of Black people eating watermelon and fried chicken prevalent in her elders’ day. Once she dug into the history that preceded the mockery, though, she decided to flip that painful narrative to one of pride and empowerment. She headed to the kitchen and created a Fried Chicken and Watermelon Jam Sandwich, paying homage to the “majestic fruit” that kept her ancestors nourished and hydrated through slavery and emancipation. And she paired that homemade condiment with the dish they perfected in the kitchens where they were forced to work.

She shares that recipe in “Cooking for the Culture: Recipes and Stories from the Streets of New Orleans to the Table” ($32.50). It’s emblematic of the ones that earned her fans on YouTube videos, and eventually landed her gigs on the Food Network, TLC, and Hallmark’s Home & Family Channel. Today Boudy serves as an ambassador for the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network and shares her personal stories of struggles and success growing up in the Big Easy in podcasts, on stage, and throughout her book.