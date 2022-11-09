Cookbook review: Meals within reach

The recipes she shares are the ones she personally enjoys, prefaced with vivid explanations of their origins (including the wide-ranging books that inspired them) and insight into her own background (she’s British with West African family ties and a multicultural circle of food-minded friends).

Most recipes lean heavily on pantry staples and familiar ingredients presented in a fresh light (Roasted Five-Spice Carrots with Brown Butter and Sesame; Potato, Caraway and Sauerkraut Soup; Roast Chicken Thighs with Spiced Cauliflower, Cranberries and Herbs; Peanut Cookie Dough Bites).

Each comes with suggestions for adjusting to a dietary need, a physical limitation, or whatever time or ingredients you have to work with. As Tandoh makes clear, “sometimes good cooking is knowing which corners you can cut.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

