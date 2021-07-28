Cookbook review: Complex flavors with Middle Eastern roots

I wish I’d spent more time mulling Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis’s succinct summation of their captivating new cookbook before reflexively flipping to the main dish chapters in search of a recipe I could whip up for dinner. I surely would’ve more readily understood why I needed “Bavel: Modern Recipes Inspired by the Middle East” (Ten Speed, $40) on my shelf despite my already impressive collection of Mediterranean-focused cookbooks.

Menashe and Gergis are the husband-and-wife chef team behind Bestia, their nationally acclaimed L.A. restaurant that grew out of years working in Italian kitchens. The menus of its younger sibling, Bavel, draw inspiration from their combined family roots across the Middle East. Now that I have its corresponding cookbook, I could make Licorice Lamb Porterhouse and Strawberry-Sumac Pastry with Pistachio Ice Cream at home if I were so ambitious.