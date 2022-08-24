Cookbook review: Communal feasting made easy

Aside from its sentimental value and everyday functionality, I appreciate it all the more whenever I have company over. It’s amazing how easy it is to create a festive mood just by artfully arranging cheeses, charcuterie and various tidbits from the fridge on a wooden canvas.

Yasmin Fahr, a cookbook author and contributor to many food publications including NYT Cooking and Bon Appetit, is a big fan of this “fun spread situation,” as she calls it, not only during cocktail hour, but any time of day or night. Her new book, “Boards and Spreads: Shareable, Simple Arrangements for Every Meal” (Potter, $24), challenges the rest of us to think beyond the brie wheel.