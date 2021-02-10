COOKBOOK REVIEW: An edible journey through Italy

That’s the thinking, writes Mimi Thorisson, that led her and her husband Oddur to uproot their family of 10 several years ago from the old stone farmhouse they’d lovingly restored in the French countryside and begin anew in Italy. That mindset was already in place a decade earlier, when the couple traded their Parisian flat for the bucolic life. She channeled her passion for food into farm-fresh meals she prepared in her stylishly renovated country kitchen, and documented on a blog, Manger, with help from her photographer husband. Two well-received cookbooks — “A Kitchen in France” and “French Country Cooking” — followed.

All the while, the couple made frequent trips across the Alps to explore Italy, becoming increasingly fascinated by the dishes and culture of each region. They talked of producing an Italian cookbook, but only in a way that felt authentic. Their solution: become locals.