Cookbook review: A world of wonderful (wheat-less) meal options

“The Gluten-Free Cookbook” by Cristian Broglia (Phaidon, $49.95) is not one of them. Rather, its aim is to showcase the variety of dishes around the world that are naturally gluten-free, often originating in regions where wheat doesn’t grow well.

During his years as executive chef of Alma, the International School of Italian Cuisine in his native Parma, Italy, Broglia traveled extensively through other countries, learning new flavors and experimenting with them back home. He has helped Italian and international food brands develop vegan and gluten-free cuisine, and currently produces meals for the food service industry in a private kitchen.