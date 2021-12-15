Cookbook review: A winter wonderland of flavor and fun

The Oregon-based food writers dedicate “The Snowy Cabin Cookbook: Meals and Drinks for Adventurous Days and Cozy Nights” (Artisan, $19.95) to “the snowdrift set,” yet the belly-warming recipes and good-humored vibes within these whimsically illustrated pages are easy even for those of us in the temperate South to warm up to.

Their witty prose keeps me amused and inspired to try the clever cabin fever remedies they inspire: Brrrisket with Parsley and Pomegranate, Soft Pretzel Braids with Gooey Gouda, Chilly-quiles Rojos, Can’t Catch Me Gingerbread Cakes with Candied Kumquats.