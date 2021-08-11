Cookbook review: A mixed plate of cultures

Explore More cookbook reviews

Reading Sheldon Simeon’s “Cook Real Hawaiʻi” (Clarkson Potter, $35) made me hungry to return, this time with a better appreciation of how these tastes fit into the Hawaiʻi story.

Simeon is the chef-owner of Tin Roof, a nationally recognized restaurant specializing in authentic Hawaiʻi cuisine in Maui. His versions of sinigang soup and pork belly adobo made him a finalist on “Top Chef,” and stoked his desire to teach mainlanders “the deeper nuances that make our culture different from any other place on earth.”