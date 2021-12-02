Winter is prime time for sipping syrah

We used to speak of Old World versus New World, or Europe versus America and countries of the Southern Hemisphere in defining style. Now, it seems to come down to winemakers’ decisions, rather than just simple geography. Unlike the past, you can find savory, subtle shiraz from Australia, and rich, fruity versions of syrah from France.

Here are three international picks at the top of our syrah wish list:

Patrick Jasmin La Chevaliere syrah — Jasmin is a producer in the prestigious Cote-Rotie appellation in the northern Rhone Valley region of eastern France, but La Chevaliere is labeled under the Collines Rhodaniennes denomination, resulting in an earlier-drinking, much less expensive wine. It is made from younger vines on the lower plains of Jasmin’s property. Layered with cinnamon, bacon fat and juicy, plummy fruit, this $25 bottle gives you a taste of the legendary terroir at a fraction of the price.

Jolie-Laide Halcon Vineyard syrah 2017 — Jolie-Laide is a small operation, but a significant part of the contemporary guard of California producers championing syrah from cooler climates in the state. Bright and peppery, with notes of licorice and cassis, this limited-production $50 wine is a special holiday treat.

Micro Wines shiraz 2019 — Micro is a tiny operation that makes beautiful wines from multiple vineyard sites in Australia. This elegant shiraz comes from Geelong in Victoria. Priced in the low $30s, it brings floral and olive tones over blackberry fruit. Enjoy this on a cold night, with braised short ribs over polenta.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

