A six-pack of refreshing summertime beers

Allagash Seconds to Summer is an easy-drinking lager with a crisp, hoppy flavor. Courtesy of Allagash Brewing Co.

Allagash Seconds to Summer is an easy-drinking lager with a crisp, hoppy flavor. Courtesy of Allagash Brewing Co.

BEER TOWN
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Already this summer, we’ve had some the hottest weather of the year. And now higher humidity and thunderstorms are creating that sticky feeling the Deep South is known for.

With all that going on, I’m looking for beers that are relatively light in body, and low in alcohol, but I want aroma and flavor too. That means I’m not going to shy away from a well-made IPA that features a bit of fruit.

With that in mind, here’s a mixed six-pack to drink during the sweltering weeks ahead.

Allagash Seconds to Summer — Although known for its Belgian-style beers, Allagash makes some great lagers. This 4.5% alcohol summer sipper is brewed with Pilsner and Carapils malt and Czech Saaz and Kazbek hops, and fermented with a Belgian lager yeast strain. Altogether, it’s crisp and refreshing, with hoppy flavors and aromas ranging from lemon and grapefruit to herbal and earthy notes.

Fire Maker Calamity Jane — Named for the famous putter that golf legend Bobby Jones used to win 13 major championships, this clean, light-bodied beer is fermented with California ale yeast. Pilsner malt and New Zealand Taiheke hops combine to create a soft, easy-drinking hybrid style that features a touch of sweetness amid citrus and grassy flavors and aromas. And it’s just 4.2% alcohol.

Fire Maker’s Calamity Jane is a light beer named after the famous putter that golf legend Bobby Jones used to win 13 major championships. Courtesy of Fire Maker Brewing Co.

Halfway Crooks Farina — Dubbed a “top fermenting lager,” you could call it a kölsch. But whatever, it’s 4.8% alcohol and brewed with German Pilsner malt, hops sourced from Seitzfarm in Bavaria, and “classic kölsch yeast.” Pale, with a soft, smooth, malt-forward flavor, and a refreshing, slightly fruity touch of hop bitterness in the dry finish, it almost always seems to be on draft at Brick Store Pub in Decatur.

Highland Hazy Heights — Billed as “tropical smooth,” and named for the Blue Ridge Mountains that surround the brewery’s Asheville headquarters, this unfiltered IPA is the latest addition to the brewery’s year-round lineup. Citra, Ekuanot, Amarillo, Centennial and El Dorado hops, plus additions of oats and wheat, create a substantial but very drinkable hazy beer that doesn’t sip like 7.5% alcohol.

Reformation A Cold One — The brewery’s newest offering was created just in time for summer, but soon will be available year-round. Described as a “light, crisp and easy” Pilsner, it’s a classic lager brewed with Noble hops, which display subtle floral aromas, smooth bitterness, and a touch of spiciness. At 4.4% alcohol, it will be easy to enjoy more than one in the backyard or on the beach.

Wild Heaven Sunburst — This clever combo of classic West Coast and modern hazy IPA styles mixes a bit of bitterness with juicy, tropical notes. A deluxe blend of Talus, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic, Amarillo, Cascade and Chinook hops are like a smorgasbord of old and new varieties that play well together. The result is a 6.5% beer that’s well balanced and finishes clean and crisp with subtle sweetness.

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

