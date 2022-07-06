A six-pack of refreshing summertime beers

Combined Shape Caption Fire Maker’s Calamity Jane is a light beer named after the famous putter that golf legend Bobby Jones used to win 13 major championships. Courtesy of Fire Maker Brewing Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption Fire Maker’s Calamity Jane is a light beer named after the famous putter that golf legend Bobby Jones used to win 13 major championships. Courtesy of Fire Maker Brewing Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Halfway Crooks Farina — Dubbed a “top fermenting lager,” you could call it a kölsch. But whatever, it’s 4.8% alcohol and brewed with German Pilsner malt, hops sourced from Seitzfarm in Bavaria, and “classic kölsch yeast.” Pale, with a soft, smooth, malt-forward flavor, and a refreshing, slightly fruity touch of hop bitterness in the dry finish, it almost always seems to be on draft at Brick Store Pub in Decatur.

Highland Hazy Heights — Billed as “tropical smooth,” and named for the Blue Ridge Mountains that surround the brewery’s Asheville headquarters, this unfiltered IPA is the latest addition to the brewery’s year-round lineup. Citra, Ekuanot, Amarillo, Centennial and El Dorado hops, plus additions of oats and wheat, create a substantial but very drinkable hazy beer that doesn’t sip like 7.5% alcohol.

Reformation A Cold One — The brewery’s newest offering was created just in time for summer, but soon will be available year-round. Described as a “light, crisp and easy” Pilsner, it’s a classic lager brewed with Noble hops, which display subtle floral aromas, smooth bitterness, and a touch of spiciness. At 4.4% alcohol, it will be easy to enjoy more than one in the backyard or on the beach.

Wild Heaven Sunburst — This clever combo of classic West Coast and modern hazy IPA styles mixes a bit of bitterness with juicy, tropical notes. A deluxe blend of Talus, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic, Amarillo, Cascade and Chinook hops are like a smorgasbord of old and new varieties that play well together. The result is a 6.5% beer that’s well balanced and finishes clean and crisp with subtle sweetness.

