5:30 Challenge: Make this cheese ravioli, one-pot pasta at its finest

One-pot pasta isn’t great for preparing large batches of pasta. The technique works best when made in a wide skillet that allows each piece of pasta to come into contact with the sauce. Try fitting a pound of rigatoni in a standard large skillet, stir it around, and not spill.

Where the method does work exceptionally well is in recipes that call for pre-made refrigerated stuffed pastas, such as tortellini. These heartier pastas don’t need much liquid to cook through, and their mass-to-calorie ratio means that you can easily fit a family-sized portion in a skillet with plenty of room left for cooking liquid and even a vegetable or two.