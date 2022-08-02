3 cheeses to check out at Capella Cheese

Hook recommended three of his favorites.

Pecorino Maremmano

This raw sheep’s milk cheese is made in the Maremma region of Tuscany. When you think of pecorino, you might think of a cheese that’s sometimes used as a substitute for Parmesan, but this is a moist, pressed cheese with sweet flavor, somewhat granular texture and a natural rind developed over the 90 days of aging. Hook said it’s up to you whether you eat the rind, but he prefers not to do so.

$23.99 per pound.

Blu di lanza

This is an intense, raw-cow’s-milk blue cheese from the Piedmont region of Italy, aged over 120 days. We thought we detected notes of walnut, and thought this was a cheese perfect for a dessert plate with dried fruits and nuts, or spread over thin toasted slices of Poilane’s sourdough bread. The rind of blue cheeses traditionally is not eaten.

$25.99 per pound.

Sola di bufala

This lovely cheese is made with pasteurized water buffalo milk in Italy’s Lombardia region, and aged about 60 days. Hook said most people are familiar only with water buffalo mozzarella, and he’s glad to broaden their horizons. This is a soft, delicate cheese that we could not resist nibbling. The bloomy rind is completely edible.

$39.99 per pound.

All three are available at Capella Cheese, 255 Ottley Drive, Atlanta. 404-882-3974, capellacheese.com

