Floyd Hall tapped as Atlanta Contemporary executive director

In Atlanta Contemporary’s press release, Katina Asbell, co-chair of the museum’s board of directors, said: “[Floyd’s] extensive leadership experience in cultural, media and arts institutions, coupled with his innovative curatorial vision merging science, technology and art, position us for an exciting and transformative chapter in our journey as a leading force in contemporary art.”

Credit: Courtesy of Science Gallery Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of Science Gallery Atlanta

Hall’s experience spans a range of artistic disciplines through curation, production and writing. Most recently, he was interim director at Science Gallery Atlanta, where he orchestrated large-scale exhibits that merged art, science, design and technology with an emphasis on engaging with youth. In 2023, he curated “Justice,” the first exhibit fully produced by Science Gallery Atlanta, and, in 2022, he co-curated “Hooked” for the gallery; it was named Best of Atlanta by Atlanta Magazine.

In 2021, he co-curated “The Future Happened” for Museum of Design Atlanta, produced the regional podcast “Bottom of the Map” with WABE and, in 2020, produced and hosted the podcast “Atlanta Legacy Makers” for the nonprofit Central Atlanta Progress and the city of Atlanta. He provided brand strategy leadership for Flux Projects and has written for Atlanta Magazine, ArtsATL and Art Papers. He co-founded Canopy Atlanta, a regional journalism nonprofit that amplifies the voices of local communities through national media platforms.

Hall earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Morehouse College, a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Columbia University’s business school.

“I’m a product of Atlanta, and this feels like the most amazing opportunity to add to the legacy of my hometown,” Hall said in the Atlanta Contemporary press release. “It’s a dream come true.”

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER