Floyd Hall tapped as Atlanta Contemporary executive director

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
Atlanta Contemporary has named Floyd Hall executive director, replacing Veronica Kessenich, who left the organization in September 2023. His first day on the job is Jan. 16.
Louise E. Shaw, curator of the David J. Sencer CDC Museum and executive director of Atlanta Contemporary from 1983 to 1998, when it was still Nexus Contemporary Art Center, told ArtsATL, “I think Floyd is an outstanding selection. He has a deep connection with the community and a long history of working with contemporary artists, particularly those working with social justice issues, as well as with new technologies. I expect he will bring his creativity to the role, along with a deep understanding of how nonprofits operate.”
In Atlanta Contemporary’s press release, Katina Asbell, co-chair of the museum’s board of directors, said: “[Floyd’s] extensive leadership experience in cultural, media and arts institutions, coupled with his innovative curatorial vision merging science, technology and art, position us for an exciting and transformative chapter in our journey as a leading force in contemporary art.”
Hall’s experience spans a range of artistic disciplines through curation, production and writing. Most recently, he was interim director at Science Gallery Atlanta, where he orchestrated large-scale exhibits that merged art, science, design and technology with an emphasis on engaging with youth. In 2023, he curated “Justice,” the first exhibit fully produced by Science Gallery Atlanta, and, in 2022, he co-curated “Hooked” for the gallery; it was named Best of Atlanta by Atlanta Magazine.
In 2021, he co-curated “The Future Happened” for Museum of Design Atlanta, produced the regional podcast “Bottom of the Map” with WABE and, in 2020, produced and hosted the podcast “Atlanta Legacy Makers” for the nonprofit Central Atlanta Progress and the city of Atlanta. He provided brand strategy leadership for Flux Projects and has written for Atlanta Magazine, ArtsATL and Art Papers. He co-founded Canopy Atlanta, a regional journalism nonprofit that amplifies the voices of local communities through national media platforms.
Hall earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Morehouse College, a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Columbia University’s business school.
“I’m a product of Atlanta, and this feels like the most amazing opportunity to add to the legacy of my hometown,” Hall said in the Atlanta Contemporary press release. “It’s a dream come true.”
