Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival Tasting Tents return to Historic Fourth Ward Park Sept. 17-18.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. This four-day event showcases more than 250 leaders in food, wine and spirits from 13 states. Festivities include 30+ tasting tents in Historic Fourth Ward Park and special dinners such as Cluck’d: A Chicken and Cocktail Soiree, featuring more than 20 chefs’ poultry dishes paired with cocktails and live music, or Sliced: A Cut of Atlanta’s Best Bites, featuring an array of sliced foods including pizza, brisket, cheese and desserts. Sept. 15-18. Various venues, atlfoodandwinefestival.com.

Author Saeed Jones

Book festivals. The Decatur Book Festival Presented by Emory University kicks off with a keynote event featuring former Chief White House photographer Pete Souza on Sept. 30. The festival ensues the following day with 16 panels of authors, including Saeed Jones, Mike Luckovich, Vanessa Riley and Carmen Agra Deedy, among others. The lineup for the Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) hasn’t been announced yet, but the pre-festival events feature appearances by New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren and Iuliia Mendel, former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Decatur Book Festival, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur. www.decaturbookfestival.com. Book Festival of MJCCA, Nov. 3-20, Pre-festival events Sept. 15-Oct. 26. 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. 678-812-3981, atlantajcc.org/bookfestival.

In "Balanchine Inspired," Atlanta Ballet's season opener, the company's fleet-footed dancers will perform works by George Balanchine, Kiyon Ross and Justin Peck.

“Balanchine Inspired.” The 1935 stage moment, when 17 female dancers snapped their feet open to first position, marked the start of a new era in ballet. With “Serenade,” featured in Atlanta Ballet’s season opener, choreographer George Balanchine introduced his neoclassical style to the U.S., eventually blending a centuries-old art form with the breadth, rhythm and speed of modern American life. Pacific Northwest Ballet’s Kiyon Ross carries it forward with “Sum Stravinsky,” drawing out the jazzy syncopations in the composer’s intricate “Dumbarton Oaks” Concerto. Justin Peck’s “In Creases,” set to a propulsive Philip Glass score, accelerates Balanchine’s style to a 21st-century pace, showcasing Atlanta Ballet dancers’ hard-won technical prowess. Sept. 16-18. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 404-892-3303, atlantaballet.com.

Out On Film. The 35th annual LGBTQ film festival celebrates another year with a robust lineup of local, national and international features, documentaries and shorts. Among the films announced so far are Daresha Kyi’s documentary “Mama Bears,” about conservative Christian moms who risk alienation from their communities by accepting their LGBTQ children, and “In From the Side,” Matt Carter’s feature film about a gay rugby team in London. Sept. 22-Oct. 2. Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema, 931 Monroe Drive. NE, Atlanta, and other locations. 678-944-8158, outonfilm.org.

Atlanta Art Week. Art advisor and writer Kendra Walker debuts Atlanta Art Week this fall in hopes of making it an annual event highlighting Atlanta’s thriving art scene. More than 20 art spaces and institutions, including Arnika Dawkins Gallery, Marcia Wood Gallery, Day and Night Projects, Whitespace and the High Museum of Art, will host a variety of events including open studio visits, private collection tours and panel discussions. Sept. 29-Oct. 2. atlantaartweek.co.

Nathalie Stutzmann makes her debut as the new music director for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 6.

Beethoven’s Ninth. For her debut as the new music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Nathalie Stutzmann has paired “Words for Departure,” a contemporary choral work by Hilary Purrington, with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. The ASO and Chorus last performed Beethoven’s final symphony in 2019 under the direction of Thomas Sondergard, who was just named the new music director of the Minnesota Orchestra. Stutzmann’s take on this monument in choral literature is not to be missed. Oct. 6-9. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, aso.org.

In "Kurios," the diminutive Mini Lili (Antanina Satsura) lives inside the costume worn by the Mr. Microcosmos (Karl L'Ecuyer).

“Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities.” Cirque du Soleil invites guests to step into the curio cabinet of a wacky inventor who turns the world upside down. Meet an assortment of otherworldly creatures who bring humor, poetry and physical acts of derring-do stage front and center. Oct. 6-Dec. 24. In the Big Top at Atlantic Station, 241 20th St., Atlanta. cirquedusoleil.com.

“Legacy + Lineage + Liberation.” Urban Bush Women, the dance company Jawole Willa Jo Zollar founded in 1984, returns to Atlanta just a few months after Zollar, a MacArthur fellow, received the prestigious Dorothy and Lillian Gish prize. The Brooklyn, New York-based ensemble will present a 35th anniversary program of works that amplify voices of women of color while embracing and lifting up cultural expressions of the African diaspora. Zollar’s “rough-hewn” approach to movement — grounded, polyrhythmic and unflinchingly honest — evokes a power that reaches back through generations even as it reveals each performer’s strength in the face of oppression. In light of the racial reckoning of 2020, Zollar’s work is as potent as ever. Oct. 20-22. Schwartz Center for Performing Arts: Dance Studio, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-727-5050, tickets.arts.emory.edu.

Lizzo plays State Farm Arena on Oct. 22.

Lizzo. Riding high on critically acclaimed recent No. 2 album “Special” and No. 1 single “About Damn Time,” singer, rapper and classically trained flutist Lizzo pays a visit with The Special Tour. Atlanta rapper Latto opens the show. Oct. 22. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, statefarmarena.com.

The B-52s were inducted into Georgia Music Hall of Fame in September 2000.

The B-52s. After 40-plus years of roaming around the world spreading their message of love and unity through original, danceable party rock, Georgia’s own the B-52s are hanging up their touring beehives. Fittingly, the band’s final performances are right here. Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider and Kate Pierson will undoubtedly shake the Fox to its foundations after KC & The Sunshine Band open the festivities. Nov. 11-13. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, foxtheatre.org.

— Contributed by Felicia Feaster, Bert Osborne, Cynthia Perry, Jon Ross, Matt Smith, Suzanne Van Atten