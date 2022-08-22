Fall Arts Guide: New and classic works reflect inquiry and rigor

“Step the Brain Along a Path.” In a project three years in the making, Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre joins forces with Emory University and Georgia Tech neuroscientists to explore the science and ethics of using advanced biotechnology to cure diseases of the brain and body — advances that are blurring boundaries between our bodies and technology. Choreographer Troy Schumacher envisions neural activity as geometric movement patterns where dancers’ paths comprise larger fields of connectivity. Sergio Mora-Diaz’ stage designs illuminate the ethereal aspects of brain imaging as artists and scientists seek to understand the mystery of human consciousness. Sept. 9 and 11, Ferst Center for the Arts, 349 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-894-9600, artsgatech.universitytickets.com.

“A Time with Isadora.” Early modern dance innovator Isadora Duncan made a name for herself during the 1890s by giving salon performances in the parlors of New York City’s elite. These small-scale beginnings were part of a revolution in dance that continues to resonate today. In similar salon style, Movement Arts Atlanta will feature Duncan’s ”Narcissus” alongside three of José Limón’s “Dances for Isadora,” showing how a next-generation artist drew inspiration from Duncan the original. Festival producer Carolyn Stine McLaughlin and choreographers Douglas Scott and George Staib offer new works exploring how one artist’s work influences another. Sept. 29, Inman Park Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. Atimewithisadora.org.