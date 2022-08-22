Fall Arts Guide: Celebrations abound in classical offerings

“Bluebeard’s Castle.” This reimagination of the one-act opera by Bela Bartok, part of the Atlanta Opera’s successful Discoveries series, will take place at the performing arts center on the campus of Kennesaw State University. Michael Mayes, an Atlanta Opera company player for the past two years who memorably embodied the Emperor Overall in the Big Tent production of “The Kaiser of Atlantis,” sings the title role. Mayes and Soprano Susan Bullock, who plays Judith, originated their roles last year in the reimagined production premiered by Theatre of Sound. Oct. 7-9, Bailey Performing Arts Center, Kennesaw State University, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. 470-578-6650, atlantaopera.org

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus. Last year, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus premiered a 12-movement work by recent Yale graduate Julian Hornik. On his website, Hornik describes the piece as “a song-cycle on the contemporary queer youth experience.” Now it’s Atlanta’s turn to hear Hornik’s “@QueerZ” in a one-day performance by the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, which has been singing in the city for more than 40 years. Oct. 15, Ferst Center for the Arts, 349 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-894-9600, arts.gatech.edu

Atlanta Chamber Players. The regional premiere of Benjamin Horne’s “I Remember You,” a co-commission among the Atlanta Chamber Players and four other ensembles, kicks off the Atlanta chamber ensemble’s 47th season. The group will also livestream the program, which features works by Mozart, Ravel and Schumann. In addition to its winter and spring concerts, the ACP’s schedule includes appearances in Tifton and Waleska this fall. Oct. 23, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-594-3445, www.atlantachamberplayers.com.

“Requiem.” At the end of last season, the ASO Chorus and principal guest conductor Donald Runnciles took on “Requiem” by Maruice Durufle. This fall, the professional choir Kinnara, which counts many Atlanta choral luminaries in its roster, will approach the work alongside James MacMillan’s “Cantos Sagrados” in concerts scheduled for Atlanta and Athens. A September concert featuring Jody Talbot’s “Path of Miracles” takes the group on a mini-tour of the Southeast. Nov. 4, All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 634 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. And Nov. 5, Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, 1660 N Decatur Road., Atlanta. www.kinnara.org