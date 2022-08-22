Fall Arts Guide: Robust slate of concerts, festivals promises hip hop, country, classic rock

Tunes From the Tombs at Sunday in the Park. Cemetery tours, food trucks and music highlight this popular day-long event in historic Oakland Cemetery. Indie rock band SUSTO and roots rockers Sailing to Denver front the lineup for the afternoon’s music. Sept. 25, Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107, oaklandcemetery.com

Mary J. Blige. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul and architect of Atlanta’s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit performs as part of her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, joined by Ella Mai and Queen Naija. A nine-time Grammy winner and acclaimed actor, Blige released her last record, “Strength of a Woman,” in 2017. Sept. 29, State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, Statefarmarena.com

ONE Musicfest. An all-star cast of rap and R&B talent holds court in Central Park for the largest two-day urban progressive music festival in the Southeast — now in its 12th year. Headliners include Atlanta’s own Jeezy, Gucci Mane and Lil Baby alongside Rick Ross and singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, with a special appearance from Ms. Lauryn Hill. Oct. 8-9. Central Park, 311 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 888-512-7469, Onemusicfest.com

ATLive Concert Series. The third annual popular series returns, featuring one night each of country and pop/rock. Piano Man Billy Joel has top billing for the opening evening, joined by megastar and Kennedy Center Honoree Lionel Richie and nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow. The second night boasts a dazzling mix of country talent, headlined by sterling singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton and including both Miranda Lambert and Dwight Yoakam. Nov. 11 (Joel/Richie/Crow), Nov. 12 (Stapleton/Lambert/Yoakam), Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, mercedesbenzstadium.com