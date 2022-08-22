Fall Arts Guide: Robust slate of concerts, festivals promises hip hop, country, classic rock

This fall’s music calendar is full of both festivals and concerts, with something to offer every fan. Here are some highlights covering the next few months, showcasing artists from a variety of genres. Be sure to check with venues and websites for updates and ticket availability.
Outlaw Music Festival. The ageless Willie Nelson headlines this longstanding country and roots music festival, joined onstage by his group The Family (featuring son Lukas). Americana stalwart Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit top the list of other artists on the bill. Sept. 9, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010, livenation.com
The Killers with Johnny Marr. Las Vegas rock titans The Killers released album “Pressure Machine” last year, with upcoming single “Boy” a preview of another record expected in 2023. The band’s show will be opened by indie rock guitar maestro and former Smiths member Johnny Marr. Sept. 16, State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, Statefarmarena.com
Elton John. The pianist, singer and philanthropist has sold more than 300 million records and has over 50 U.S. and UK Top 40 hits — plus is a longtime Buckhead condo owner. John’s extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour, which began in 2018, features a dynamic, multimedia show befitting the consummate showman. Sept. 22, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, mercedesbenzstadium.com
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas. Creators of two of the most highly regarded rap albums ever made (“Enter The Wu-Tang [36 Chambers]” and “Illmatic,” respectively), Wu-Tang Clan and Nas unite for the NY State of Mind tour and an evening of exquisite East Coast hip hop. Sept. 22, Lakewood Amphitheatre, 2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta. 404-443-5090, livenation.com
Tunes From the Tombs at Sunday in the Park. Cemetery tours, food trucks and music highlight this popular day-long event in historic Oakland Cemetery. Indie rock band SUSTO and roots rockers Sailing to Denver front the lineup for the afternoon’s music. Sept. 25, Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107, oaklandcemetery.com
Mary J. Blige. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul and architect of Atlanta’s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit performs as part of her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, joined by Ella Mai and Queen Naija. A nine-time Grammy winner and acclaimed actor, Blige released her last record, “Strength of a Woman,” in 2017. Sept. 29, State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, Statefarmarena.com
ONE Musicfest. An all-star cast of rap and R&B talent holds court in Central Park for the largest two-day urban progressive music festival in the Southeast — now in its 12th year. Headliners include Atlanta’s own Jeezy, Gucci Mane and Lil Baby alongside Rick Ross and singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, with a special appearance from Ms. Lauryn Hill. Oct. 8-9. Central Park, 311 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 888-512-7469, Onemusicfest.com
ATLive Concert Series. The third annual popular series returns, featuring one night each of country and pop/rock. Piano Man Billy Joel has top billing for the opening evening, joined by megastar and Kennedy Center Honoree Lionel Richie and nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow. The second night boasts a dazzling mix of country talent, headlined by sterling singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton and including both Miranda Lambert and Dwight Yoakam. Nov. 11 (Joel/Richie/Crow), Nov. 12 (Stapleton/Lambert/Yoakam), Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, mercedesbenzstadium.com
