Fall Arts Guide: Marginalized voices amplified in exhibitions

“Recollections, Oscar Muñoz.” Colombia’s most acclaimed contemporary artist, Muñoz often uses enigmatic, temporal elements to speak to ideas of death and life in a variety of media including film, video, photography, installation and sculpture. His work has also engaged with Colombia’s violent history including the bombs and killings that defined the war between the country’s drug cartels and the Colombian government in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Six works by Muñoz are on display in an exhibition co-organized with the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, which recently staged the first retrospective of the artist’s work. Aug. 27-Dec. 10, Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art, 492 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. 470-578-3223, arts.kennesaw.edu/zuckerman

“Tabitha Soren.” The former MTV VJ and national news correspondent presents images with a poetic and sometimes troubling air that often center on women and girls during both private moments and news-making public ones. Works from her “Running” series, like “Laura” of a vividly pregnant woman in flight flanked by an enormous cross, conveys something disturbing about the state of women in modern life. Soren, who has shown her work around the world, often uses her training as a journalist to research and study a topic as the underpinning for her eventual subject matter. Sept. 16-Dec. 23, Jackson Fine Art, 3115 E. Shadowlawn Ave., Atlanta. 404-233-3739, www.jacksonfineart.com