Fall Arts Guide: Race, religion and musicals take center stage

“Flex.” Plainnole High School’s Lady Train basketball players dream of “going pro,” but first they’ll need to navigate the pressures of being young, Black and female in small-town Arkansas. They learn what it truly means to be part of a team, where a mistake on the court can be a foul off the court and making a shot in the game can be a score in real life. Structured in four quarters (like the sport), the adrenalin-packed world premiere is co-produced here by Theatrical Outfit and the Arkansas-based company TheatreSquared. Sept. 7-Oct. 2. Theatrical Outfit, Balzer Theater at Herren’s, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 678-528-1500. www.theatricaloutfit.org.

“Alabama Story.” As the civil rights movement brews in 1959 Alabama, a children’s book about the marriage of a black rabbit and a white rabbit sparks an ideological battle between a free-thinking librarian and a narrow-minded politician — while also posing personal challenges for two childhood friends. An ode to books and reading (based on actual events), the Georgia Ensemble rendition co-stars veteran actors Shannon Eubanks and Don Farrell, under the direction of Thomas W. Jones II, fresh off Horizon’s “Square Blues” and Dominion’s “Chicken & Biscuits”. Sept. 8-25. Georgia Ensemble Theatre, Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-641-1260. www.get.org.