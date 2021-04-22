Earth Day: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

A Spring Sinatra Evening. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24. $150. The Cigar Cellar, 2500 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 470-785-4941. cigarcellar.net.

Sinatra tribute performer Josh Sirten will take the stage during an elegant night that includes a full-course chef dinner, cigars and cocktails.

Rain Barrel Workshop. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. sessions. Free. Friday, April 23. Smyrna Public Library (lawn outside the library near the playground), 100 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. smyrnaga.gov.

This workshop lets you make a rain barrel to conserve water and help improve local water quality. Power tools will be used, so the workshop is for ages 16 and up. Wear sunscreen and clothes/shoes that can get wet and dirty, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.

Kennesaw Mountain Hike. 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw. meetup.com.

Hike historic Kennesaw Mountain, going at a moderate pace with an amazing view at the top. Kids and dogs are welcome, and you should wear comfortable clothes and shoes and bring water and snacks. Parking is limited, so arrive early.

DeKalb

Funk You. 4 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. show starts. Saturday, April 24. $30 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. callanwolde.org.

Listen to Funk You, a nine-piece musical juggernaut from Augusta. Tickets are sold in socially distanced pods.

Carpool Cinema. 7 p.m. admission begins, 8:20 p.m. approximate showtime. Saturday, April 24. Free. Legacy Park, 500 South Columbia Drive, Decatur. Visit freshtix.com for free required ticket, one per car.

Watch Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” from your car while practicing social distancing. You’ll need a working FM radio to hear the movie.

Born to Be Wild. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 24. $20 adults 13-64, $19 seniors 65 and up, $18 kids 3-12, members free. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Commemorate Earth Day with a variety of activities including outdoor adventures, live-animal encounters, nature-themed movies and more. Tickets are timed and must be purchased online.

Spring Harvest Fest. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Free. Crest Community Center, 2321 Candler Road, Decatur. eventbrite.com.

Celebrate spring by scoring free samples and buying farm-fresh produce and goods from vendors.

North Fulton

Celebrating Earth Day at Bulloch Hall. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24. $7 for Earth Day participants ages 5 and up, Earth Day activities plus house tour $10 age 13 and up, kids enter house for free. Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. roswellgov.com.

Roswell’s Bulloch Hall celebrates Earth Day with activities designed for kids and adults, including hands-on activities and games.

Family Canoe Day. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 24. $20 per person for the general public, $10 per person for CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org.

Family Canoe Day is designed for first-time paddlers, families with kids age 5 and up and adults coming back to the sport. CNC’s guides will lead races and games and give extra instruction on techniques and equipment.

Alpharetta Garden Club Plant Sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Mansell House and Gardens, 1835 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. thealpharettagardenclub.org.

Buy plants from the Mansell House Gardens and the personal gardens of Alpharetta Garden Club members. Masks are required.

An Evening with Shawn Mullins. 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, with parking beginning at 7 p.m. $140 for parking space and up to four people. From the Earth Brewing Company, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. freshtix.com.

Singer/songwriter Shawn Mullins, who specializes in folk rock, instrumental rock and adult alternative music, will perform an outdoor concert. Bring chairs and a small table to set up within your space if you’d like. Social distancing is required, and you’ll need to wear a mask outside of your space/box.

Explore 5 fun ways to spend a day in Cumming

Gwinnett

Suwanee Arts Center SuperHero 5K Run/Walk. 8 a.m. Sunday, April 25. $30. Suwanee Arts Center, Suwanee Town Center, 3930 Charleston Market St. NW, B6, Suwanee. runsignup.com.

Dress as your favorite superhero, run/walk and compete for awards like best-dressed family.

Grayson Day Parade & Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Grayson Community Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017. facebook.com.

Join in the fun at the 41st Annual Grayson Day Parade & Festival, which features lots of food and craft vendors and more. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Food Truck Festival. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Free admission. Lawrenceville Depot District and Slow Pour Brewing Company, 407 Clayton St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com.

Visit food trucks and listen to music throughout the day at Slow Pour Brewing Company.

“Dilemmas with Dinner.” 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25. The Eagle at Sugar Hill, 5029 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929. eagleatsugarhill.com.

The Players Guild at Sugar Hill performs this comedy about a junior executive who invites her boss and his wife over for dinner.