Celebrate ‘The Mandalorian’ with Star Wars Day menu at Atlanta eatery

“Star Wars” fans have come to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4, and a local Atlanta restaurant is continuing its tradition of offering a menu fit for the sci-fi franchise.

This year marks the 10th celebration at the New American restaurant. The theme is “The Mandalorian,” the Emmy-winning Disney+ series that follows the drudgeries of a lone gunfighter in the outside corners of the universe.