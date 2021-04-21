Celebrate ‘The Mandalorian’ with Star Wars Day menu at Atlanta eatery

It’s nearly May and while many may be eager to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on May 5, another holiday is happening a day earlier.
“Star Wars” fans have come to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4, and a local Atlanta restaurant is continuing its tradition of offering a menu fit for the sci-fi franchise.
This year marks the 10th celebration at the New American restaurant. The theme is “The Mandalorian,” the Emmy-winning Disney+ series that follows the drudgeries of a lone gunfighter in the outside corners of the universe.
“Revel in the power of The Force at Local Three on Tuesday, May 4 with a menu fit for bounty hunters, Grogu, Jawas and Tusken Raiders alike,” the event description read. “Guests are invited to show off the best fashion from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away during the Star Wars costume contest.”
Menu options include lightsaber seared mountain trout, chili crisp glazed Ewok burnt ends, Bobafettuccini a la Diavolo — which includes gulf of Taris shrimp — and The McMandalorian.
Visit the website for a complete menu.
Guests can reserve a table online through OpenTable or by calling (404) 968-2700.
Local Three opened in 2010 and is the brainchild of Chris Hall, Todd Mussman and Ryan Turner.
“Since then, we have worked tirelessly to be one of the best Atlanta restaurants by serving the freshest food in Atlanta and having a bourbon bar that is second-to-none,” read the story on the restaurant’s website.
When not serving Star Wars-inspired menu items, Local Three offers popular items including the McDowell Angus burger of “Coming to America” fame and appetizers such as truffle parmesan popcorn.