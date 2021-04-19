Condé Nast Traveler says this is Georgia’s best state park

It also features 16 miles of horse-riding trails, 30 miles for biking and 64 miles to go hiking. Caving is an activity reserved for experienced wild cavers. The caves are open beginning in April before closing in May and opening again from June to July and September to October. Reservations and permits must be secured before exploring.

“Cloudland Canyon State Park is a perfect day trip from Atlanta, or if you’d like to stay overnight, there are regular camp and RV sites, as well as backcountry camping,” wrote Sue Rodman, co-founder of 365 Atlanta Traveler. “My boys really liked the walk-in sites. It was far enough from the car that you felt in the woods, yet not so far that it was a pain to haul your gear to the site. In 2013 the park added 10 new yurts for semi-camping fun.”

It’s not just about hikes and caves here, though.

The park is home to Lula Lake, a serene area with two waterfalls — one that’s 120-feet tall and a 20-foot one that spills into a lake described as appearing emerald-hued. Be aware, though, that reservations are required to visit. The spot is also only open to the general public on the first and last weekends of the month during public access dates.

Cloudland Canyon State Park

Park hours: 7 a.m.–10 p.m.

Address: 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, Georgia, 30738

Cost: $5 parking. Purchase annual passes here.

Call the park at (706) 657-4050, dial (80) 864-7275 for reservations.