5 fun ways to spend a day in Cumming

Poole’s Mill Park

On the 10 acres of Poole’s Mill is a unique covered bridge that was built in 1901 and spans the shoals of Settendown Creek. The park also has a playground for kids to run off some extra energy and a river where everyone can cool down. The river’s swimming hole features large, slippery rocks perfect for sliding down. Best of all? It’s all free.

Sawnee Mountain Preserve

Named after a local Cherokee Native American, Sawnee, the preserve is 821 acres of scenic space that includes 11 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas and an interactive visitor center. Trail options range from easy to difficult, but one of the more popular is the Indian Seats Trail. You wander past abandoned gold mines and venture up the mountain to enjoy views of the of Blue Ridge Mountains. Interpretive signs are located along the trail for visitors to learn about the natural and cultural history of the area. Visitors can also enjoy paddling adventures, zip-lining, preschool activities and camps. Find out more on the preserve’s website.

Warbington Farms

A third-generation farm, Warbington will officially open for the season April 17. The farm plants about 3 acres of strawberries each year that visitors can pick and buy. But there’s more to do. The farm has a “hey” ride, petting zoo barn, corn crib, slides and a Family Fun Park playground. Return in the fall and pick a pumpkin or try to find your way through the corn maze.