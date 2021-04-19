Dollywood welcomes spring with Flower and Food Festival

Dolly Parton’s theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is decorated with half a million blooming flowers, a new dining pass and “a warm spring atmosphere filled with the sounds of inspirational music emanating from stages.”

Explore Gatlinburg adding SkyTrail at longest pedestrian suspension bridge

“When I was a little girl, I loved springtime because everything seemed so bright with color,” Parton said in a press release. “It started to get warm outside and you just felt like you could finally get out of the house after being cooped up in there for so long, which is something I know we’re all feeling right now. But the thing I remember most about those spring days were the flowers that would start blooming all over the hills. So, the Smokies really were the inspiration for this festival.