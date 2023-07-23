Director of ‘Hedwig’ at Actor’s Express believes in queer joy and anthems for outcasts

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

A quarter century since it opened off Broadway, musical masterpiece “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” may be more relevant than ever as a large faction of the politicians in this country wages war on LGBTQ+ civil rights.

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask’s “Hedwig” debuted in 1998. It follows the journey of a transgender singer and musician who scrapes her way out of Cold War-era East Berlin, only to land in the honkiest of tonks and dirtiest of dive bars in the United States, as she pines for a rock star who stole her songs and her heart.

It’s a story of heartbreak and triumph, refracted through a heap of talent, wit and tenacity.

Often deemed a cult classic, it’s more of a full-stop classic these days. The 2001 film of the same name, starring Mitchell, is part of the Criterion Collection, and the Tony-winning Broadway run nine years ago starred Neil Patrick Harris.

Credit: Fine Line Credit: Fine Line

Atlanta audiences will have a chance to see what all the fuss is about — or relive their favorite moments — as Actor’s Express “pulls the wig down from the shelf” once more for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” The musical, which Actor’s Express also produced in 2002 and 2008, runs through Aug. 19.

Quinn Xavier Hernandez, who uses the pronoun they, makes their directing debut at Actor’s Express with “Hedwig.” Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Hernandez graduated from Clemson University in 2018 with a capstone project directing Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer-winning play, “How I Learned to Drive.” A prolific writer, they have also penned several full-length plays and numerous shorts.

ArtsATL spoke with Hernandez about why it’s the best possible moment for “Hedwig” and how the show may well have the most bangers-per-soundtrack of any musical ever.

Credit: Casey Ford Credit: Casey Ford

Q: A lot has changed since 1998 when this show debuted in terms of how we talk about gender and how we talk about sexuality. But also, especially in recent years, we’ve seen this very dramatic rolling away of LGBTQ+ rights, including recent Supreme Court decisions. And so it’s a very scary time in many ways. Can you speak to how you’ve approached connecting a 2023 audience with this material?

A: Yeah, I don’t think there’s a better show for this time. “Hedwig” has always been an anthem for the outcasts and the misfits and the people that don’t quite fit into society’s boxes. And although there is a lot of trauma and pain in this story, there’s also a huge amount of queer joy. I really want people to walk away from this show having seen these characters as the complex, fully dimensional, real people that they are.

I feel like it’s so easy to get away with, “Oh, it’s just it’s a man in a dress or a woman dressed up as a man.” It’s not that anymore. I don’t even really think it was that way in the early 2000s when this was starting to get big. I think people are just more aware now, and the more we can shine a light on that and say, “Hey, see me as I am” — I think that’s the whole reason to do this show and to keep doing this show.

Credit: Courtesy of Actor's Express Credit: Courtesy of Actor's Express

Q: Can you take me back to the first time you saw “Hedwig” and what really resonated at the time?

A: Um, I have to admit that I have never seen the movie. I thought about watching it after I assistant directed it (in Greenville, South Carolina) and then, I don’t know … I never got around to it. And then when I got the offer for this, I was like, oh, well, I don’t want to watch it until after because I don’t want it to influence me. My main experience with it was listening to the soundtrack. There’s something about the music in this show. There’s not a number that isn’t a bop. It’s got everything. It’s got your ballad. It’s got your crazy punk rock thrasher. It’s totally metal in some places. And totally sweet.

Credit: Casey Ford Credit: Casey Ford

Q: Hedwig is such a complex character and has stood the test of time. What do you think is so enduring about her and her story?

A: I think the music is part of what causes Hedwig to be such a longstanding character in the zeitgeist of pop culture. There’s something so raw and vulnerable, and it’s a story of a survivor. And back when it was written, people didn’t have the language for how I believe Hedwig identifies or most likely would identify if given the language of today. But I think it’s the tenacity and the rawness of how everything unfolds and unravels toward the end that really sticks with people. It’s just so bold and in your face, too.

Credit: Courtesy of Actor's Express Credit: Courtesy of Actor's Express

Q: Tell me about what the casting process was like.

A: Having done the show before and being fairly familiar with it, I am so used to seeing a cis, white, typically queer-adjacent person playing Hedwig. In the production that I worked on in Greenville, the cast and I discovered that these characters should really be portrayed by queer people. And so, when it came to putting the casting announcement together, I was very intentional about how I listed everything so that people who identified in a way that I felt represented these characters would show up.

And it was really phenomenal. I was a little nervous, honestly, as someone who writes for nonbinary and gender nonconforming people. It’s not always easy finding actors right now. I was a little concerned, like, are we going to be able to find them here in Atlanta? And the answer is yes. I think out of the 45 people that auditioned for the show, only maybe five or six identified as cisgender.

Credit: Courtesy of Actor's Express Credit: Courtesy of Actor's Express

Q: What has been your favorite scene to work through?

A: That is tough. I think the most fun has been with Hedwig in particular. In the script, the notes are very specific about either creating a false setting or setting it where you are. And so, the previous two times that Actor’s Express has done this, they’ve set it somewhere. And this time around, I was like, no, Hedwig is in Atlanta. Hedwig is at Actor’s Express — how do we really hit those buttons and trade out the references and everything so that it feels very much like the world?

That’s been one of my most favorite things because Niko Carleo and Christina Leidel, who are playing Hedwig, are just so … hilarious. Everything that they’re doing in rehearsal so far has had me on the verge of tears, and I can’t wait to see everything come together.

MUSICAL

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Through Aug. 19. 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. $45. Actor’s Express Theatre, 887 West Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com.

::

Alexis Hauk is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association. She has written and edited for numerous newspapers, alt-weeklies, trade publications and national magazines, including Time, The Atlantic, Mental Floss, UPROXX and Washingtonian. An Atlanta native, Alexis has also lived in Boston, Washington, D.C., New York City and Los Angeles. By day, she works in health communications. By night, she enjoys covering the arts and being Batman.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.