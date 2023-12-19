Dick Van Dyke’s early days in Atlanta, before he became a TV legend

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO

“The facts aren’t extremely well documented, but they’re quite enthralling,” Hullinger said. He added that after a number of cross-country slogs with fellow comedic actor Phil Erickson, touring as part of a song and dance duo called “Eric and Van - The Merry Mutes,” Van Dyke briefly decided to settle down in the Atlanta area.

“They finally brought their act to town in the early ‘50s and performed on a show for Channel 11, featuring a few original skits and musical numbers,” he said. The team was eventually booked for a lengthy run in the “Paradise Room” at the long-defunct Henry Grady Hotel on Peachtree Street.

“The Merry Mutes did a lot of lip-sync shows, which were popular in those days,” laughed Hullinger. “They’d pantomime to old records and then improvise skits around them. It wasn’t ‘Saturday Night Live,’ by any means, but it was charming, I’m sure.”

Van Dyke and his wife Margie bought a home off Ashford Road and lived there until the Mutes act split up. But by June 1955, Van Dyke and family had moved on to New York to begin his long journey with CBS. Erickson settled in Atlanta and opened the Wits’ End Cabaret Theatre, which ran for several decades in a club located at Fifth and Peachtree streets.

After he posted the heartfelt tribute, Hullinger said he received a slew of interesting comments. “There were so many little snippets of memories,” he said. “One that really caught my eye was from a person who said they’d attended church with him at Oglethorpe Presbyterian. ... Can you imagine an up-and-coming star in 2023, on that same Van Dyke-style trajectory toward greatness, actively attending church on a weekly basis over at Oglethorpe? He was totally of another generation, from another time. It just caught my attention about the inherent decency of the man and how grounded he was — well before he made those giant steps toward the big time.”