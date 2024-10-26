Day One of the 15th annual One Musicfest delivers unforgettable moments

Nelly packed the house and brought out two hip-hop legends. First up was legendary Atlanta musician, record producer and founder of So So Def Recordings Jermaine Dupri. He also brought of Murphy Lee of St. Louis, Missouri-based hip-hop group St. Lunatics.

Ari Lennox conquered the technical glitches to end her set on an emotional high. Concertgoers joined her in singing “Shea Butter Baby” while filming the unifying moment. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock followed Lennox and used the event as a platform to encourage the crowd vote.

Method Man and Redman came out fiery to remind crowds of their powerful hip-hop synergy, while nostalgic fans threw up Wu-Tang hands.

A shirtless, tattooed BigXThaPlug, showed why he’s one of the most exciting up-and-coming rap acts out of the Lone Star state, performing songs from his new album which dropped earlier this month.

And, of course, the night crescendoed with the day’s most anticipated acts, Earth, Wind & Fire and Latto, who replaced Cardi B.

Latto’s spot on the schedule was billed as Latto and Friends With DJ Drama, and there seemed to be a feeling that there were too many friends and not enough Latto, who was onstage for less than 30 minutes. Across the park, the veterans of Earth, Wind & Fire delivered a masterful performance that had the audience singing along to a hit-packed set.

Longtime fans share a memorable night with the shining stars of Earth, Wind & Fire

Katrina Lewis has been anticipating this moment for months. The Chicago native and Fairburn resident has had Earth, Wind & Fire on her mind since they were announced as a headliner. Though some attendees may question a bill that has both Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends and up-and-coming rappers like Sexyy Red, Lewis, 43, said younger attendees and artists will benefit from seeing the remaining three members in the flesh.

”For Black culture, they’re going to encourage all the young artists, they’re a voice,” she said.

Lewis and her wife attend festivals together all of the time. It’s their first visit to One Musicfest.

”I know a lot of our old-school artists are getting out of here, so I definitely just want to see them experience this,” she said.

A clock with an EWF logo counted the audience down to the group’s set which started promptly at 9 p.m. on the Sprite stage. Rocking gold and black sequins, leather pants and huge grins, it almost looked like Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson floated on to the stage.

The crowd joined the group singing “Shining Star,” “Sunday Morning,” “September” and a slew of other hits. It was like a Black family reunion picnic at night with thousands of voices serving as backing vocals. That’s when Bailey took a moment to address the crowd.

”How many true Earth, Wind & Fire fans do we have out there? Because true Earth, Wind & Fire fans don’t mind hearing songs that weren’t necessarily Top 10s on the charts, but they’re Top 10s in their hearts,” he said.

As the group jumped into “Reasons,” that’s where Bailey’s falsetto took over.

“All my lovers make noise out there,” he said, before trading notes with the sax player who, you guessed it, was wearing a gray sequined vest. For Bailey – black sequined high-top sneakers.

Bailey hit his highest note, and then proceeded to stare back at the crowd for what felt like several minutes as if to say, “Yeah, they don’t make ‘em like this anymore.”

It was a moment that resonated with Desiree Vans-Ligon. The 52-year-old drove up from Huntsville, Alabama, to One Musicfest for the first time just to see one of her favorite acts. “September” is her favorite song because it’s also her birth month.

”The way they move and just the way they engage in the audience is amazing,” she said, adding the group hasn’t missed a step, or note for that matter.

Vans-Ligon was in a walking boot and getting around on a scooter, so she couldn’t get closer to the stage.

“If I was up there, I would’ve lost my voice. I just love the quality of music and I love the choices that they picked,” she said.

Though her daughter tried to convince mom to go see headliner Latto, Vans-Ligon stayed behind. She made the right choice and hopes One Musicfest will bring more acts from Black history’s rich musical past.

At a festival filled with young artists, and established acts from across generations, Earth, Wind & Fire’s set was a reminder of how we got here. Under the shimmering flair of their outfits were three men, who along with their late cofounder Maurice White, can say they pushed the envelope on Black creativity in music.

As the group neared the end of their hourlong show, the robot voice on “Let’s Groove” felt like the perfect end to the night. Aunties danced with nieces. Fathers and sons traded swigs of Hennesey and sang lyrics to each other.

It’s something Lewis, Vans-Ligon and a park full of fans will never forget.

— Gavin Godfrey

Not enough Latto, but short set delivers ferocious energy

When a big headliner pulls out of a festival three days before it starts, it’s hard to compensate for the lost momentum. That became the case for the final chapter of One Musicfest’s first night.

The set, billed as “Latto and friends with DJ Drama,” did not open with Latto. In fact, she didn’t appear on stage until nearly an hour after the 9:15 p.m. set time, prompting some fans to leave early.

Instead, DJ Drama opened the closing set by playing a string of Atlanta rap anthems such as “No Hands,” “Get Ya Mind Right” and “Lifestyle.” He brought out special guests Jeremih and 2 Chainz, the latter of which got the crowd hype to hits like “I Luv Dem Strippers, “I’m Different,” “It’s a Vibe” and “Birthday Song.”

Latto hit the stage and performed tracks (“Georgia Peach,’” “Brokey”) from her recent LP “Sugar Honey Iced Tea.” The album, which dropped in August, is her strongest to date, posing as an ode to her Southern roots and a testament to her evolution as one of the hottest rappers from the A. The Clayton County native also performed the hits that defined her earlier career like “Muwop.” She approached each track with a ferocious energy, but her nearly 30-minute set only included seven of them — not nearly enough for a headlining act.

She closed the night with her newer single “Big Mama,” but not even the song’s virality could distract from the fact that the set’s other acts performed longer than she did. But what more can you ask from an artist who’s currently on her first headlining North American tour and got pulled in to replace a major artist at the last minute?

Nelly brings up two hip-hop legends to perform during his set

During his set on the P&G stage, Nelly invited up two guest hip-hop legends. First, Atlanta-raised rapper, record producer and founder of So So Def Recordings, Jermaine Dupri. Then, member of St. Louis, Missouri-based hip-hop group St. Lunatics, Murphy Lee.

DJ Greg Street had the most Atlanta set, so far

If anyone can put together a set list to appease locals and Southern rap aficionados, it’s DJ Greg Street. At 5:30 p.m., Greg Street kicked off his One Musicfest Anthems set on the Sprite stage, which was highlighted by performances from Young Dro, Young Bloodz, Crime Mob, The Eastside Boyz, Travis Porter and a surprise performance from Big Boi.

The DJ said he wanted to honor the past 15 years of One Musicfest, but the performances played out like a mixtape of jams celebrating Atlanta and others who helped shift hip-hop’s focus to below the Mason-Dixon Line.

As the show kicked off with Myyko Montana (“Do It”), Kwony Cash (“Money Baby”) and Rich Boy (“Throw Some Ds”), a video display on the monitors highlighting clips of performances from past editions of One Musicfest.

As the clocked neared 6 p.m., Greg Street let the audience know, “It’s almost 6 o’clock,” to which any native in earshot responded back, “It’s time for Greg Street to rock,” which is a nod to the DJ’s signature time slot on Atlanta radio.

After a trip through Atlanta’s crunk era with sets from the Eastside Boyz, Lil Scrappy and Trillville, it was Crime Mob who ushered the audience into the 6 o’clock hour. With Princess leading the charge, the crowd went into a frenzy for “Rock Yo Hips,” and “Knuck If You Buck.” As the signature Crime Mob anthem played, it was Princess who noted that it’s been 20 years since the release of the group’s biggest record.

Another welcome set came from one of Atlanta’s most underappreciated duos, YoungbloodZ. Sean Paul and J-Bo came out to “Presidential,” before taking the crowd through “U-Way,” and “Damn!,” while doing the Eastside Stomp.

Party boy trio Travis Porter inadvertently started an audience twerking session ripping through hit singles, “Make It Rain” and “Ayy Ladies.”

The best set of the bunch went to Young Dro, who performed “Ain’t I” (sans Yung L.A.), “Shoulder Lean” and “We In Da City.” The Grand Hustle emcee often went a cappella as if to remind the audience that his lyrical prowess and blunt delivery are still strong nearly two decades after his 2006 debut album “Best Thang Smokin.’”

Just as the set came to a close, Big Boi, C-Bone and Rock the Legend emerged for a surprise performance of the Atlanta classic “Kryptonite.” It was the only song the Outkast emcee performed, but it led rapper Killer Mike to come out on stage to simply wave to the crowd.

It was fine, there was plenty of local energy to give folks leaving the stage a feeling like they got just the right sonic slice of southern rap gospels.

— Gavin Godfrey

Sen. Raphael Warnock makes guest appearance

Following Ari Lennox’s performance, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock took the stage. Dressed in his Morehouse gear, he encouraged the audience to vote, touting Harris’s support for reproductive rights and legalizing marijuana

“It’s very important in this moment that we vote. ... We don’t need four more years of Donald Trump. That would be a disaster,” he said. “The same way Georgia flipped the Senate and saved the whole nation in 2021, I believe the White House goes through Georgia, and Georgia can save the nation again.”

Ari Lennox finishes strong after technical difficulties

Ari Lennox battled sound issues for most of her set. But the R&B singer handled it with ease. She remained calm.

“Wow, this is really bad,” the 33-year-old told the crowd before heading backstage. The issue appeared to stem from her backing tracks and inner ears, as she repeatedly started songs over to ensure the sound matched. Big Tigger even had to return to the stage for an impromptu intermission while they fixed the sound, which felt like 10 minutes.

That didn’t stop Lennox from giving fans her best. When the problem resolved, she sang the soulful tracks “Backseat,” “New Apartment” and “Unloyal.” The latter song featured a swell solo from her background singer, who performed Summer Walker’s part of the song.

Later in her set, Lennox sang her newest songs “Get Close” and “Smoke” with the pomp and flair of a 60′s girl group. For crowd favorite “Shea Butter Baby,” nearly everyone in the audience sang along while filming the moment.

Legendary east coast duo Method Man and Redman came in fiery

Young Nudy ends set on standout track ‘Peaches & Eggplants’

In the thick of the Atlanta heat, loads of fans gathered to watch Young Nudy perform at the Sprite Stage Saturday afternoon. The East Atlanta rhymer, born Quantavious Thomas, has been a staple in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene for nearly a decade. Last year, the 31-year-old dropped his fourth studio album “Gumbo.”

“Y’all know I love my city,” he said at the start of his appearance.

He rapped with a firm understanding that his city loves him back. Throughout his set, he rapped along to his songs “Child’s Play,” “Mini Me,” and “EA” as the crowd recited the lyrics back to him. Minutes before he closed his performance, a fan passed out in the audience, prompting security presence. The show paused until the audience member was safe, which was verified by a sea of thumbs raised in the crowd.

Then, Young Nudy eased his way into the final song: his 2023 standout track “Peaches & Eggplants.” The 21 Savage-assisted single marked Young Nudy’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist, peaking at No. 33

— DeAsia Paige

One Musicfest is a short walk away for local DJ: ‘I certainly ain’t upset about it’

Dot Gilchrist was on her way to see R&B singer Destin Conrad perform, her first stage stop of the day. The 29-year-old Atlanta native jokes that she’s an “old head” compared to some of the younger attendees, but loves seeing older generations come out.

Credit: Ronald R. Williams III Credit: Ronald R. Williams III

“I think they’ve got a diverse mixture of Black music. It’s not just hip-hop. There’s music for all ages,” she said.

This marks Gilchrist’s third time attending One Musicfest, but she hasn’t been since 2019. The DJ regularly attends festivals and, despite a location switch, said it was time to make her return.

Gilchrist lives in Old Fourth Ward and was excited to hear the fest was switching from Piedmont to Central Park. It’s a short walk for her. “Well I certainly ain’t upset about it,” she said.

- Gavin Godfrey

She came for the vibes

Sierra Scivally has attended One Musicfest every year since 2016. On Saturday, she was leaving the food court in The Yard. The 33-year-old wasn’t dismayed by shifts in the headliners and location.

“I was excited to come. I come for the vibes and for the people and for the culture, so it really didn’t matter what the schedule was or who was going to be here, I was going to be here,” she said.

Her favorite One Musicfest memory is from 2022, when she camped out and got a close view of her favorite artists like The City Girls and Usher.

“I love this festival because I feel safe here,” she said. “I love coming to Atlanta. It feels like a part of the culture. I love the people. They always have good artists.”

- DeAsia Paige

BigXThaPlug gets the biggest crowd yet

It was only a matter of time before rapper BigXThaPlug went shirtless. The Dallas, Texas, rapper stood on a stage in front of the day’s largest audience so far, his belly and chest covered in tattoos. Over the course of the 30-minute set, BigX showed why he’s one of the most exciting up-and-coming rap acts out of the Lone Star state. The emcee known for his distinctive, baritone-heavy Texas drawl went through songs from his EPs, debut album “AMAR,” named after his son, and most recent release, “Take Care.”

BigX kicked things off with singles, “Back On My BS,” “The Largest,” and “Mr. Trouble” before being joined on stage by fellow Dallas rapper, Ro$ama. The big fella closed out his set with an ode to his home state, “Texas,” and thanking Atlanta.

“I came all the way to ATL to show y’all why everything is bigger in Texas,” he told the crowd holding arms over their heads to form an “X,” showing that they heard him loud and clear.

— Gavin Godfrey

A Floridian celebrates her birthday in Atlanta in spite of Cardi B cancellation

Sheane Lamar traveled from Florida to celebrate her birthday at One Musicfest. Her and a friend were excited to see Cardi B, an artist they’ve seen in concert more than four times. The Bronx rapper pulled out of the festival earlier this week due to an undisclosed illness.

“We were like, ‘Should we even go?’,” the 40-year-old said. “But then we saw that Latto was replacing her, so we decided to come.”

Lamar’s daughter is a huge Latto fan, so she studied her songs before coming to One Musicfest. Saturday marked her first time attending the popular festival.

“We didn’t get our tickets ahead of time, so we walked in (to get them). It literally took six seconds, then we entered the festival. Everything has been a breeze so far.”

— DeAsia Page

Tanner Adell caps a big year with a One Musicfest set

Rising country artist Tanner Adell attracted a modest crowd at the P&G stage. She hit the stage around 2 p.m. and sang a set filled with fan-favorites “Silverado” “FU-150,” and “Cowboy Break My Heart.”

Her One Musicfest performance caps a momentous year for the budding artist. In March, she was featured on Beyoncé's epic country foray “Cowboy Carter.” This summer, she signed a distribution deal with Atlanta indie label LVRN (Love Renaissance). She also performed at this year’s BET Awards for the first time.

On stage, Ms. Buckle Bunny seemed grateful for the crowd and the success she’s had so far. Later in her set, she shared a more somber moment.

“My mom had to go to the hospital this morning, so thank you all so much for your energy,” she said, on the brink of tears.

Adell ended her performance with her biggest hit, “Buckle Bunny,” the title track from her 2024 debut.

— DeAsia Paige

‘We’re all connected’: Fans enjoy One Musicfest’s sense of community

Eric Dozier, 31, was enjoying a smoke under a tree before checking out the performances. The Durham, North Carolina, native is new to One Musicfest, but not Atlanta. He used to live here, so he’s always looking for an excuse to come back.

Dozier came to the fest solo, but two hours in, he’s taken aback by the sense of community among Black folks in attendance.

“The entertainment, it’s a good thing, but just being around all these beautiful Black people, the energy is a ‘A-1′,″ he said. “That’s what it’s all about for me.”

After two days, Dozier said he’s hoping to just see more Black folks coming together in a divisive political climate.

“We’re all connected, we’re all able to have fun with each other, and that’s what it’s supposed to be about. That’s what being Black and being together to me means,” he said.

Festival organizers have announced guest political and celebrity appearances, including Samuel L. Jackson

Festival organizers have announced several high-profile and political guest appearances at this year’s One Music Festival. The appearances will take place at the P&G Stage. DeKalb county will issue a proclamation at 4 p.m. today. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas will make an appearance at 5:30 p.m. today. Actor Samuel L. Jackson will take the stage at 7 p.m. And Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will welcome concertgoers at 9 p.m.

Jai’Len Josey

R&B artist Jai’Len Josey kicked off the party Saturday afternoon at the P&G Stage. Wearing a curve-hugging, cheetah-print bodysuit, the Atlanta singer shined for her soulful ballads and stellar vocal delivery throughout her roughly 20-minute set.

Although Josey wasn’t on stage for long, she made the best of it. She performed songs from her 2023 debut “Southern Delicacy” like “Man in Your Bed” and “Willie’s Interlude,” which she dedicated to her grandfather.

“Days like this when stuff starts to go wrong is when I remember how good my God is,” Josey told the audience, referencing minor technical issues with her sound and a small crowd size.

Throughout her set, Josey covered popular hits: Beyoncé's “Naughty Girl” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” showcasing her knack for honoring the R&B legends who came before her. She ended her performance by thanking her friends and family in the crowd.

— DeAsia Page

The gates have opened at the 15th annual One Music Festival

The gates are open, and concertgoers have begun entering Central Park in Old Fourth Ward for the 15th annual One Music Festival.

The independent, Black-led festival has historically drawn some 100,000 people over two days. The festival released its schedule yesterday.

Today’s performances start with Jai’Len Josey scheduled at the P&G Stage at 12:45 p.m. (where music reporter DeAsia Paige is on site). Simultaneously, Velcroes is scheduled to perform at the Sprite stage.

Kasaan Hill traveled from New Jersey to attend One Musicfest in Atlanta this weekend. He was one of the early gatherers on Saturday afternoon.

“I just turned 21, so I was ready to be outside. I like music. I like the festival vibe, getting to laugh and just the overall community,” Hill said.

It is Hill’s first time attending the festival. He said he is most excited to see R&B singers Jai’Len Josey and Victoria Monét. Josey, an Atlanta native, is one of the openers for the first day of One Musicfest.

“She’s just so soulful,” Hill said about Josey. All of her music is so rich, and I just love her music.”

Ohio native Amina Adams flew into Atlanta solo for One Musicfest. It’s the 24-year-old’s first music festival experience. Adams was in Atlanta for Pride and decided to come right back for the event.

“I like this lineup. It has a lot of people I’m excited about,” she said.

The personal stylist said she didn’t want to miss seeing Jill Scott, Sexyy Redd and Earth, Wind & Fire live. Is she worried about the move to a smaller venue? That’s a resounding, “nope,” she said.

