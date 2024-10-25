When One Musicfest starts, how to get there and what to expect

The festival will go on rain or shine. You can’t bring in umbrellas, but hats and ponchos are allowed.

WHO’S PLAYING WHEN?

The full schedule for the weekend hasn’t been released yet, but we’ll update with a link to that info as soon as we get it. In the meantime, you can keep checking the festival’s website for updated details. What we do know: Cardi B, Nelly, Fantasia, Ari Lennox, Method Man and Redman and Earth, Wind & Fire headline Saturday; and Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, GloRilla, Keyshia Cole and Sexyy Redd head the bill on Sunday.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

HOW TO GET THERE

Don’t plan on driving unless you want to pay a premium for parking. The best way to get there is to use public transportation. MARTA’s Civic Center station is about half a mile from the entry gates. For rideshare drop off/pick up, use the address 395 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta.

WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK

There will be lots of local food vendors on site, including vegan and vegetarian options. Beverages, including beer, wine, and nonalcoholic drinks will be served at bars throughout the festival grounds and in the Platinum & VIP areas. No outside food or drink is allowed. Concessions and most of the vendors are cashless.

REENTRY POLICY

There is no reentry during the festival.

GET A LOCKER

If you bring any of the allowed items into the festival and need to store them, think about getting a locker in advance. Each locker includes one 3-in-1 USB charging cable, which features type C, lightning cable (apple) and micro USB connectors, so you do not need to bring your own cables. One-day lockers are $25 and two-day lockers are $50 in advance, but the prices will increase on event days. Click here to purchase a locker.

General admission tickets range from $129-$339. VIP tickets start at $525.

For more info on the festival, go to OneMusicfest.com.