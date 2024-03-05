BreakingNews
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads logins restored after widespread outage
Chris Brown will come to Atlanta this summer for ‘11:11′ tour

The R&B superstar will perform at State Farm Arena on July 5.
Chris Brown performs at the third annual Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at sold-out State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, December 9, 2022. Performers included Drake, 21 Savage, GloRilla, Lakeya, Rocko and DJ Fresh. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chris Brown performs at the third annual Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at sold-out State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, December 9, 2022. Performers included Drake, 21 Savage, GloRilla, Lakeya, Rocko and DJ Fresh. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
31 minutes ago

Chris Brown is hitting the road.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer has announced a North American tour, which includes an Atlanta stop at State Farm Arena on July 5. His ‘11:11′ tour, named after his latest album, begins in Detroit in June and ends in Los Angeles in August. Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and R&B phenom Muni Long will join Brown as special guests.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available starting Wednesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which will include special merchandise, access to a VIP lounge and more.

“11:11,” Brown’s 11th studio album, dropped in November. The LP includes a whopping 22 tracks, including the Grammy-nominated “Summer Too Hot.” It debuted at no. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart. Brown previously headlined Atlanta’s Tycoon Music Festival, which was held at State Farm Arena last month.

CHRIS BROWN 2024 TOUR DATES:

^with Ayra Starr | *with Muni Long | +special guest TBD

June 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena^

June 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center^

June 10 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena^

June 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center^

June 14 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena^

June 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center^

June 20 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre^

June 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena^

June 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

June 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center+

June 30 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena+

July 3 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

July 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*

July 9 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum*

July 11 -Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at the BJCC*

July 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

July 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

July 19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

July 23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

July 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

July 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

July 30 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*

July 31 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena*

Aug. 3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*

Aug. 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center*

Aug. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

