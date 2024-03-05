Chris Brown will come to Atlanta this summer for ‘11:11′ tour

Chris Brown is hitting the road.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer has announced a North American tour, which includes an Atlanta stop at State Farm Arena on July 5. His ‘11:11′ tour, named after his latest album, begins in Detroit in June and ends in Los Angeles in August. Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and R&B phenom Muni Long will join Brown as special guests.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available starting Wednesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which will include special merchandise, access to a VIP lounge and more.