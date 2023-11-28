Celebrate the season at Opryland Resort’s over-the-top Country Christmas event

Few Southern resorts deck the halls in such lavish style. Countless innovative light displays twinkle inside and out. Thousands of scarlet poinsettias add bold pops of color to otherwise verdant gardens. Illuminated fountains “dance” to holiday music.

During the holidays, this hotel is transformed into an entertainment complex with a theme park vibe. Today, I visit this holiday “theme park” with the same enthusiasm I had for Opryland USA as a kid. And you don’t have to be a hotel guest to join the holiday fun. Just purchase tickets online to the attractions and shows of your choice.

Snow is unlikely in Nashville, but ICE! is guaranteed. The signature attraction featuring larger-than-life ice sculptures has returned to the Gaylord Opryland Event Center with a new theme, “The Polar Express.”

Nine classic scenes from the animated holiday film are recreated from 2 million pounds of colored and clear ice thanks to the expertise of a team of master ice sculptors from Harbin, China, a city on the Russian border that’s home to the International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

Inside the exhibit, the Carver Showcase offers a glimpse of how this 17,000-square-foot frozen fantasyland was created over six weeks. Chinese artisans, many who have trained since childhood, demonstrate the centuries-old craft of ice carving, expertly wielding their tools to transform blocks of ice into ethereal masterpieces. Each artisan has a unique skill set, like carving animals or characters. Some specialize in creating large pieces with a chainsaw, while others are adept at chiseling tiny details.

Before entering this ephemeral ice palace, visitors bundle up in special parkas that keep them warm in the 9-degree exhibit. They are greeted by the rumbling of the massive train that whisks Hero Boy on his North Pole adventure where he learns life lessons about friendship and bravery.

See the bespectacled conductor holding a glowing lantern, tap dancing waiters balancing trays of hot chocolate, the golden Polar Express train ticket, elves monitoring who’s naughty and nice and a towering Christmas tree all rendered in ice. Interactive elements include five two-story ice slides plus frozen tunnels and arches.

The grand finale is a nativity scene of crystal-clear ice. Note the carefully carved details on the angels’ wings and in the folds of material in Mary’s robe. Your nose may be cold, but your heart will be warm with the Christmas spirit.

More frosty fun awaits at Pinetop, an Appalachian-style village where the young and young-at-heart can have snowball fights and glide around the skating rink. If your double axel is a bit rusty, take an ice-skating lesson. Or see how the pros do it at the Merry & Bright Skating Spectacular, featuring champion ice skaters in dazzling costumes spinning and jumping with tornado-like speed.

If you’re looking for something more chill, experience 12 Days of Christmas aboard the Delta Riverboat cruise as it sails through 4.5 acres of indoor gardens, showcasing a slew of seasonal décor among the tropical plants.

This is Music City, so naturally, the sounds of the season are everywhere. Darryl Worley & Friends: Home for the Holidays dinner show features occasional guest appearances by artists like Lorrie Morgan and Andy Griggs, along with a three-course meal. Worley will sing holiday classics and many of his chart-topping hits in the Tennessee Ballroom.

For even more holiday music, detour from the official A Country Christmas celebration at the resort to the nearby Grand Ole Opry House, a venerable country music institution that’s home to the Grand Ole Opry radio show. Opry Country Christmas is a ticketed show series that features Trace Adkins, The Gatlin Brothers, Lady A and more.

Holiday entertainment can be pricey. For a musical experience that doesn’t cost a cent, catch the Dickens Carolers as they stroll around the resort in Victorian costumes. Their rendition of “Carol of the bells” evokes a joyful exuberance.

And if you need a break from all that holiday cheer, explore some of the resort’s year-round amenities including Relache Spa, Gaylord Springs Golf Links and SoundWaves indoor/outdoor water park, for hotel guests only.

A Country Christmas may be turning 40 this year, but there’s no mid-life crisis on the horizon. The event evokes nostalgia but remains fresh with new performances and activities.

IF YOU GO

A Country Christmas Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Accommodations $329-$649. ICE! $22.99-$31.99. Merry & Bright Skating Spectacular $15. Delta Riverboat Christmas Cruise $22. Darryl Worley & Friends: Home for the Holidays dinner show $56-$115. Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville. 615-889-1000, gaylordopryland.com. christmasgaylordopryland.marriott.com

Opry Christmas Show. Dec. 7-18. $45 and up. Grand Ole Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville. 615-871-6779, opry.com

More Nashville attractions

Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens. One mile of light displays glow in the estate gardens. Through Jan. 7. $20-$29. Additional charge to tour the mansion. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. 615-356-8000, cheekwood.org

Zoolumination at Nashville Zoo. One of the country’s largest Chinese lantern festivals with more than 1,000 lanterns representing scenes from Chinese folklore. Through Feb. 4. $19-$26. 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. 615-833-1534, nashvillezoo.org.

Christmas at the Ryman. Amy Grant and Vince Gill perform holiday classics and more at the historic music venue. Dec. 13-23. $45-$145. 116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville. 800-733-6779, ryman.com/event/amy-grant-vince-gill-christmas

Tennessee Christmas Midday Cruise. This cruise aboard the General Jackson showboat sails along the Cumberland River offering spectacular views of the Nashville skyline. Includes a holiday performance and a meal. Nov. 17-Dec. 25. $45-$72. 2812 Opryland Drive, Nashville. 615-458-3900. generaljackson.com/tennessee-christmas-midday-cruise