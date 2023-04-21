Bookshelf: Patti Callahan Henry spins a mystery, honors cohort’s late daughter

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Helping Mamas in memory of Katie Trocheck Abel, daughter of author Mary Kay Andrews, Henry’s cohort in Friends and Fiction, a weekly live web series on Facebook and a podcast that also features Kristin Harmel and Kristy Woodson Harvey, along with rotating guest authors.

Prior to her death in February 2022 from liver failure following a bout of COVID-19, Abel was an active supporter of Helping Mamas, a nonprofit organization that provides essential baby supplies and period products to those in need.

The organization has renamed one of its most critical initiatives in her honor. The Katie Trocheck Abel Safe Sleep and Ride program provides car seats and portable sleeper/playpens to those who can’t afford them.

“This was one of Katie Trocheck Abel’s most beloved philanthropies and as Mary Kay Andrews’ daughter, we honor her by raising awareness and funds,” says Henry. The organization serves 60,000 children a year and distributes 2 million items to the community, she says. “Whatever we can do to help will make a difference in moms’ lives.”

Tickets to the book launch are $35, and attendees are encouraged to contribute to a diaper drive for Helping Mamas. (Large sizes are especially needed.) The event is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Huff Harrington, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave., Atlanta.

Henry will also have a daytime book event at 1 p.m. the same day, May 3, at FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St., Woodstock. Book purchase required. For both events, register at www.foxtalebookshoppe.com

Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Contact her at svanatten@ajc.com.