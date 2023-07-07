Bookshelf: Book clubs a great outlet for talking about your latest read

If you’ve ever been the first person in your social orbit to read a really good book, you know how frustrating it is to have no one with whom you can talk about it. That’s the beauty of book clubs. It’s satisfying to be among a group of people who have read the same book at the same time and then get together to discuss it, be it in person or online.

I started attending book clubs a few years ago, and I’ve always enjoyed the experience. But there’s one thing I’ve noticed: Sometimes the book discussion takes a back seat to the wine and the snacks and the social banter. That’s not a criticism, really. Book clubs are a great place to meet new people and get book recommendations. It’s just that often the book gets short shrift.

That’s why my interest was piqued when I heard that the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta was starting a new book club led by Jessica Handler. Not only is Handler an outstanding author of both fiction (“The Magnetic Girl”) and nonfiction (“Invisible Sisters,” “Braving the Fire”), she is a creative writing educator who teaches in the MFA programs at West Virginia Wesleyan and Reinhardt University in Waleska.

Besides all that, Handler has a brilliant mind and a sharp wit. Having had the pleasure of talking books with her on multiple occasions over the years, I know the MJCCA book club members are in for some lively, thought-provoking conversations.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“My role,” says Handler, “is to facilitate the conversation, to create some lines of questioning about authorial intent and reader experience and bring in some craft discussion, too, about how or why a writer might approach a topic. I’m not Barbara Kingsolver. I’m not Rebecca Makkai. I can’t speak for them. But I can certainly help a reader think about the why of something, the rationale for something.”

The reading list is top-notch, too, featuring a terrific lineup of new fiction by women authors. It kicks off Aug. 14 with the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver and continues the second Monday of every month through January with “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai, “Birnam Wood” by Eleanor Catton, “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell and “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin.

The MJCCA book club will be conducted via Zoom, and the cost is $70-$85. For details go to www.atlantajcc.org.

There are plenty of other book clubs in Atlanta, of course. If you’re looking other options, check with some of the local independent book stores. Fox Tale Book Shoppe, Virginia Highland Books, A Cappella Books and Charis Books and More all host book clubs. But if you’re interested, sign up early. Spots fill up fast.

Speaking of book clubs. The 19th annual National Book Club Conference comes to Atlanta July 27-30. More than 40 Black authors and their fans will gather at Marriott Buckhead Atlanta for author talks, meet-and-greets, an awards dinner and more. Participating authors include Kimberla Lawson Roby, Sadeqa Johnson, Kwame Alexander, Ruth P. Watson, John Blake and Denene Miller. Registration is $350. For details go to www.nationalbookclubconference.com.

Credit: Celestial Studio Credit: Celestial Studio

Happy Pub Day. Atlanta author Vanessa Riley continues her meticulously researched exploration into the history of Afro-Caribbean royalty with her new novel “Queen of Exiles” (William Morrow, $32). Preceded by “Sister Mother Warrior” and “Island Queen,” Riley’s latest tells the story of Marie-Louise Christophe, who became queen of Haiti after the Haitian revolution but was forced to seek exile in Europe after her husband’s death.

Riley celebrates her book launch on publication day, Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. at FoxTale Book Shoppe in Woodstock. For details go to foxtalebookshoppe.com/event. Riley also appears 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Decatur Library Auditorium. Presented by the Georgia Center for the Book, the event is free but registration is required at georgiacenterforthebook.org.

Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She can be contacted at svanatten@ajc.com.