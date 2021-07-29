Back to School Events: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Back-to-School Bash. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Free admission. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Towncenteratcobb.com.

Come to Center Court to see appearances by Spider Dude, Captain USA and Wondergirl and other entertainment as you snag some free goody bags, enter to win door prizes, visit vendor and retailer tables and more.

Old School Hip Hop Fest. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31. $45 and up. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. 770-819-7765. Mablehouse.org.

Go old school with hip hop from Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee and Kwame.

Strand Ole Opry: Walk the Line. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31. $21. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. earl smith strand.secure.force.com.

Celebrate the music of Johnny Cash and June Carter with an old-fashioned back porch sing complete with a live band, local singers and storytelling.

DeKalb

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival Summer Block Party. 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 and noon-11 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Free admission. Brookhaven MARTA Station parking lot along Dresden Drive and Apple Valley Road. brookhavenga.gov.

Come celebrate the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic with music from Collective Soul, The Revivalists, Rick Springfield, Better Than Ezra and more. A Kidz Zone, as well as food trucks, will be on hand, and you can see the Budweiser Clydesdales in a Heroes Parade at noon on Saturday.

Friends of Decatur Library Pop Up Sale. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Free admission. DeKalb County Public Library Decatur Branch ground floor, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070. Events.dekalblibrary.org.

Bring your own bag and buy gently used fiction books and CDs at bargain prices. Only cash and checks are accepted, and masks are required.

Birding by Bicycle. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Free. Mason Mill Park, South Peachtree Creek Trail, Decatur. Georgiabikes.org.

Join Georgia Audubon for Georgia’s first “Birding by Bicycle” adventure. You’ll be biking for six miles and walking for 1.5 miles, viewing four different habitats in which to spot birds. You’ll need to bring your own bicycle, helmet (required), water bottle, snack, binoculars, bike lock and backpack.

Caffeine and Octane. 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. facebook.com.

Hang out with gearheads and see cars of all makes and models with a special emphasis on spectacular British rides.

North Fulton

Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival and Pop Up Art Village. 11 a.m.-11 p.m Saturday, July 31. East Village Shopping Center parking lot, 2640 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. $25 general admission, $15 seniors, students and children under 12 and $50 family (two adults and two children under 12). Roswellartsfund.org.

Join in an all-day celebration featuring world-class jazz and blues musicians, food and beverages and a pop-up art village featuring painters, photographers, sculptors and more.

Llama Family Painting. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. 470-294-0051. $35-$45 per person. Painting With a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. Paintingwithatwist.

Choose a llama family picture to paint on a 16x20 canvas, which you can also get framed for an extra charge.

Opossum Breakfast. 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Friday, July 30. $20 per person, $10 for CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237. Chattnaturecenter.org.

Have a light breakfast alongside an opossum as staff members share how they care for these animals. A craft, as well as admission to the Chattahoochee Nature Center, is included.

Avalon Nights Live. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, July 30. Avalon Plaza in front of Regal Cinemas, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000. experienceavalon.com.

Bring your tailgate chair and listen to country music from the Kurt Thomas Band. Social distancing is requested.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett Health Fair and All About Kids Expo/Back to School Event. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Free. Rhodes Jordan Park Community Center, 100 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville. gwinnetthealthfairs.com.

Visit vendors, receive free healthcare screenings, let the kids enjoy activities and score some giveaways. The first 250 kids will get a goody bag along with donated school supplies (while supplies last), and the first 100 adults will also get one. Registration isn’t required, but doing so makes you eligible to win prizes. You can also get a prize entry for every three non-perishable food items or school supplies you donate.

Christmas in July Arts & Crafts Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Free admission. Community Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. Festivalnet.com.

Celebrate Christmas in July with activities for the kids, festival foods, Christmas music, photos with Santa, vendors and more.

Broadway in the Park. 7 p.m. Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. $20 and up. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. Suwaneeperforms.org.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch Broadway-style junior versions of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” and Disney’s “Moana.”

Fridays-N-Duluth’s Block Party on Main Pep Rally. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 30. Free. Main Street, downtown Duluth. 678-475-3512. duluthga.net.

Head to downtown Duluth for a community pep rally to support local high schools. Performances by local high school groups, food trucks, live entertainment and more will be featured.