Brookhaven announces line-up for large, summer block party

Brookhaven unveiled the line-up of bands that will take the stage during the city’s Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party, which it’s touting as a post-pandemic celebration.
The Revivalists will headline the event, which will take place in the Brookhaven MARTA station parking lot on July 30 and 31. Eight more acts, including Rick Springfield and Better Than Ezra, will also perform during the weekend block party, which is free to the public.
The festival is named after the city’s annual Cherry Street Blossom festival that has been canceled for the past two springs due to COVID-19. Mayor John Ernst teased to the event earlier this year by saying he intended to throw “one hell of a celebration” once the pandemic was over.
“The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party is a coming-out party to celebrate a return to normalcy following the global pandemic in 2020 and 2021, to promote awareness of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and to honor the heroic efforts of first responders and medical workers on the front lines of the public health crisis,” the city said in a Tuesday news release.
The event will include staple attractions from the Cherry Blossom Festival, such as kids activities and food trucks. The festival will take place 3-11 p.m. July 30 and noon-11 p.m. July 31.
Rick Springfield, the Amy Ray Band, Baylee Littrell and Revel in Romance will perform on the first day, while the Revivalists, Better Than Ezra, Jagged Edge, Saleka and Hunter Callahan will cap off the two-day event.
Brookhaven budgeted $455,000 for the block party, which is more than the city typically budgets for a year’s worth of marquee events. The city has not said whether any coronavirus safety measures will be required at the festival.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia is currently at the lowest rate since May 2020, according to data compiled by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The dwindling infection rate has led most Georgia cities to reopen their government offices, end their mask mandates and lift other COVID-19 precautions.
“In addition to the great human loss caused by the pandemic, there has also been a devastating loss to business, industry and community,” Ernst said in Tuesday’s release. “This is an opportunity to recognize the resilience of Brookhaven’s residents and businesses and the unity shown throughout this devastating period.”
The festival won’t offer any on-site parking at the MARTA station located along Dresden Drive and Apple Valley Road. The city encourages attendees to take MARTA, which requires face masks, or the city’s shuttle services. All bags have to be clear, and pets will not be allowed.
“I am proud that Brookhaven is prioritizing festivals that bring our community together and taking the decisive first step in leading the metropolitan region out of this difficult and costly pandemic,” Ernst said in the release.
More information on the block party is available at brookcherryfest.org.